AIRLINK 190.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.36%)
CNERGY 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
FCCL 38.56 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.34%)
FFL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.89%)
FLYNG 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.84%)
HUBC 131.50 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.09%)
KEL 4.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.26%)
MLCF 46.88 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.21%)
OGDC 210.70 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (0.77%)
PACE 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.22%)
PAEL 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.83%)
PIAHCLA 16.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.76%)
POWER 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (7.82%)
PPL 184.52 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.43%)
PRL 36.10 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.75%)
PTC 24.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.37%)
SEARL 104.70 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.28%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SSGC 36.97 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.93%)
SYM 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.64%)
TELE 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
TPLP 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.32%)
TRG 67.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
WAVESAPP 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
YOUW 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
BR100 12,038 Increased By 78 (0.65%)
BR30 36,178 Increased By 270 (0.75%)
KSE100 113,404 Increased By 479 (0.42%)
KSE30 35,381 Increased By 69.4 (0.2%)
Feb 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Foxconn says it is open to buying a stake in Nissan

Reuters Published 13 Feb, 2025 08:21am

NEW TAIPEI: Taiwan’s Foxconn would consider taking a stake in Nissan for cooperation, its chairman said, as the Japanese automaker’s future hangs in the balance after stepping back from merger talks with Honda.

“If cooperation requires it (purchasing Nissan shares), we will consider it,” Foxconn chairman Young Liu told reporters on Wednesday in the company’s first public comments about its talks with Nissan.

“But purchasing its shares is not our aim; our aim is cooperation,” he said, adding it was talking about cooperation with Nissan’s biggest shareholder Renault, which owns 36% of the Japanese firm.

Struggling Nissan is again at a crossroads after sources said last week that negotiations with bigger rival Honda to create the world’s No. 4 automaker had been complicated by growing differences.

Nissan and Honda are expected to lay out a new stage in their uncertain relationship on Thursday, one that is likely to see them formally call off a plan to merge after talks between the two foundered last week, according to sources.

The deal would have been the latest change in a car industry facing a huge threat from China’s BYD and other electric vehicle entrants.

Nissan is open to working with new partners such as Taiwan’s Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker and Apple’s main iPhone maker, the sources said last week.

Foxconn’s aim is cooperation with Nissan, not acquisition

Nissan and Renault declined to comment on Liu’s remarks.

While Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer, is best known for its role as an Apple supplier, it also has ambitions in the electric vehicle sector as it seeks to diversify its business.

Liu said Foxconn would not get into being an auto “brand” and would only provide commissioned design and manufacturing services.

nissan Foxconn BYD Nissan and Honda BYD electric vehicles

Comments

200 characters

Foxconn says it is open to buying a stake in Nissan

October-December: Discos, KE set to cut tariffs by about Rs2

Aurangzeb highlights increasing risks facing insurance industry

CAREC Corridor Project: Chinese-led JV wins all four packages of Tranche-III

Narcotics Control goes to Interior: Aviation ministry merged with MoD

Sugar and other essential commodities: ECC concerned over continuous rise in prices

Dec, Nov 2024 respectively: Nepra approves Rs1.23/unit cut in FCAs of Discos, KE

Clearance of imported consignments: STZA bound to apply for subscription to PSW for consignment clearance

Nepra says KE to face ‘consequences’ if it fails to provide info/data

Coca-Cola içecek’s investments: Turkish team briefs Aurangzeb

Tax authorities: Structured procedural framework drafted

Read more stories