‘Election fraud’: Once again, IK writes to COAS

KARACHI: Incarce-rated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has penned a third open letter to Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, reiterating election rigging allegations and “bringing money launderers” into power, his lawyer said on Wednesday.

“The PTI founder, in his letter to the army chief, has raised the issue of giving preference to the minority over the majority through election fraud,” his lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said in a statement.

The 71-year-old cricketer-turned-politician, who has been behind bars since August 2023, penned two “open letters” to the army chief on Feb 3 and Feb 8, which he said were written “because all democratic avenues had been obstructed”.

In a statement Wednesday, Chaudhry quoted Imran as saying that “money launderers were brought to power through election rigging”. Imran further said that terrorism was on the rise due to a lack of rule of law, he added.

“Imran says at least 1.8 million people have left the country, whereas $20 billion in capital flew out of the country,” he added.

Separately, Chaudhry said PTI still stands by the demand for the constitution of judicial commissions on events related to May 9, 2023, events and the events of November 26, 2024.

He further alleged that a crackdown on PTI workers in Punjab was still underway after the February 8 general elections.

