PM emphasises using N-tech for sustainable uplift

Recorder Report Published 13 Feb, 2025 07:47am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday commended International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)‘s initiatives in promoting nuclear energy as a key solution for mitigating climate change and emphasised Pakistan’s commitment to leveraging nuclear technology for sustainable development.

He stated this during his meeting with Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director-general of IAEA, who visited him at the Prime Minister House for a courtesy call.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said that during the meeting, the peaceful applications of nuclear technology in various sectors, including cancer diagnostics and treatment, agriculture, food preservation, water management, and industry, were discussed.

Sharif noted that as one of the founding members of the IAEA, Pakistan has maintained a productive and mutually beneficial partnership with the agency spanning several decades.

With the IAEA’s support, he added, Pakistan has made significant progress in nuclear power generation, industrial development, healthcare and agricultural advancements, contributing to the country’s socioeconomic growth.

The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s dedication to further strengthening its collaboration with the IAEA to harness the full potential of nuclear technology for peaceful purposes, ensuring continued benefits for the people of Pakistan and the global community. Grossi appreciated Pakistan’s constructive and longstanding engagement with IAEA and said that the organisation would continue to work with Pakistan in the same spirit.

