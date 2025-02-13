AIRLINK 190.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
Coca-Cola içecek’s investments: Turkish team briefs Aurangzeb

Recorder Report Published February 13, 2025 Updated February 13, 2025 09:25am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: Turkish investors Wednesday briefed Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Coca-Cola içecek’s existing investments in Pakistan and potential opportunities for future investments.

A high-level Turkish delegation led by Atilla Yerlikaya, President of Corporate Affairs, Communications, and Sustainability, Anadolu Group, called on the Finance Minister here on Wednesday.

The delegation included Ahmet Kursad Ertin, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Coca-Cola içecek, and Sunay Sanli, General Manager of Coca-Cola içecek Pakistan.

Coca-Cola Içecek (Turkey) merged with Coca Cola (Pakistan)

The delegation briefed the Finance Minister on Coca-Cola içecek’s existing investments in Pakistan and discussed potential opportunities for future investments. They reaffirmed their long-term commitment to Pakistan’s market and expressed confidence in the country’s economic potential.

Appreciating the recent improvements in Pakistan’s macroeconomic indicators, the delegation acknowledged the government’s efforts in ensuring economic stability and creating a conducive environment for foreign investors.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

investments Turkish investors Pakistan and Turkiye Ahmet Kursad Ertin Atilla Yerlikaya

