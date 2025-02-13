AIRLINK 189.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.27%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-13

SAU secures Rs100m EDF funding to boost mango exports

Recorder Report Published February 13, 2025 Updated February 13, 2025 07:58am

HYDERABAD: Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam has secured funding worth PKR 100 million from the Export Development Fund (EDF) to establish a Mango Disease and Research Center, Clean Mango Nursery and a Mango Drying Center, aiming to enhance mango exports through value addition.

The faculty members of SAU have successfully obtained financial support for three key projects under EDF. Dr. Muhammad Ibrahim Khaskheli from the Department of Plant Pathology has received funding for the establishment of a Disease Diagnostic and Research Center.

Dr. Aasia Akbar Panhwar from the Institute of Food Sciences and Technology secured funds for a Mango Drying Unit, while Dr. Noor-un-Nisa Memon from the Department of Horticulture obtained funding for a Clean Mango Nursery. The total funding acquired for these projects exceeds PKR 100 million.

In this regard, an awareness seminar titled “Role of Export Development Fund (EDF) and SAU Collaborative Projects” was organized at the University Senate Hall on Wednesday.

Speaking at the seminar, Vice Chancellor Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal emphasized the vast investment potential in Pakistan’s agricultural sector. He stressed the importance of collaboration between academia, industry, and funding institutions to promote agricultural exports and value-added products. He also highlighted the crucial role of EDF in strengthening agricultural research and enhancing the country’s export potential.

“With EDF’s support, SAU is introducing innovations in mango quality improvement, disease control, and value addition. These initiatives will not only strengthen Pakistan’s position in global markets but also generate new economic opportunities for farmers and agro-businesses,” he stated.

EDF Deputy Director Abdul Qayoom said that investments are being made to boost the country’s exports, but so far, only a mere 2% of the allocated funds for agricultural projects have been received. He stated that 27 centers have been established to train skilled professionals, which will provide trained manpower to the national industry.

He further mentioned that China imports chilli worth $7 billion annually, yet despite having Asia’s largest chilli market in Sindh, not a single consignment from Pakistan has been sent to China due to excessive Aflatoxin contamination.

Dr. Muhammad Ibrahim Khaskheli stated that the Disease Diagnostic Center will help detect infections in nurseries and fruits, enhancing the exportability of agricultural commodities.

Dr. Noor-un-Nisa Memon emphasized the need for commercial mango export projects in Sindh, similar to those in Multan, and encouraged experts to design innovative proposals to attract funding.

Dr. Aasia Akbar Panhwar noted that the Mango Drying Unit will ensure year-round availability of dried mangoes and significantly increase the export potential of Sindh’s mango industry.

agriculture sector SAU EDF mango exports Export Development Fund Mango

