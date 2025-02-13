AIRLINK 189.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.14%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-13

Non-bailable arrest warrant against PTI’s Zartaj Gul withdrawn

Recorder Report Published February 13, 2025 Updated February 13, 2025 08:04am

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Wednesday withdrew a non-bailable arrest warrant issued for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former minister Zartaj Gul in a case registered against her and others in connection with PTI’s Azadi march.

Civil Judge Mubashir Hassan, while hearing the case, issued an arrest warrant for the former minister in a case registered at the Bhara Kahu police station for not appearing before the court.

During the hearing, the judge remarked that Gul had been given several opportunities to appear before the court but did not comply with the orders.

Later, after two hours of issuance of the warrant, the PTI leader appeared before the court.

The judge said that she is cancelling her warrant as she appeared in person.

The court then adjourned the hearing of the case till March 12.

In the same case, Gul was nominated in the first information report (FIR) along with PTI founding chairman Imran Khan and senior leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

In May 2022, the PTI held the much-touted “Azadi March” in Islamabad during which clashes occurred in different parts of the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

