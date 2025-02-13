Rs10bn defamation suit by PM: LHC reserves verdict on IK’s plea

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on a petition of former PTI chairman Imran Khan challenging the jurisdiction of a trial court hearing Rs10 billion defamation suit by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif against him after the PTI’s lawyer concluded his arguments.

Earlier, the counsel argued that a defamation claim of Rs10 billion can be tried by a district judge only after being notified by the LHC chief justice.

He asked the court to issue a restraining order against additional district & sessions judge from hearing the defamation case.

The suit pending since 2017 said Imran Khan wrongly accused PM Shehbaz of offering Rs10 billion to him through a common friend in exchange for withdrawing the case of Panama Papers from the Supreme Court.

PM Shehbaz said Imran Khan leveled baseless allegations on him, seeking a decree for recovery of Rs10 billion as compensation from the defendant for publication of defamatory content.

The district judge on May 5, 2023 had turned down a request of the PTI founding chairman to dismiss the defamation suit on technical grounds, directing him to present his evidence.

The LHC on December 17, 2024 had rejected a request of the PTI founding chairman to set aside a trial court’s decision of not summoning PM Shehbaz in person for recording his statement in the defamation suit.

