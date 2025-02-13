Experts urge increased investment in renewable energy

KARACHI: Bankers and environmental experts have urged for increased investment in renewable energy, emphasising environmental due diligence as a crucial priority.

At a dialogue on Banking on Renewables, hosted by Indus Consortium, participants echoed a shared vision for a greener, more inclusive future, highlighting the urgent need for sustainable financial strategies.

Amid pressing challenges of climate change and growing concerns over energy sustainability, Banking on Renewables event was organised on Wednesday here to the highlight the critical role of financial institutions in mitigating environmental risks and promoting low-carbon economic growth.

The gathering brought together prominent stakeholders, including banking sector professionals, civil society organisations (CSOs), environmental experts, and community representatives to discuss sustainable financing practices and energy transition strategies.

The event also explored the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) initiatives, such as the Green Banking Guidelines (GBGs), Environmental and Social Risk Management (ESRM) frameworks and Green Taxonomy. However, speakers emphasized the need for overcoming implementation barriers, including insufficient technical expertise and varying compliance levels across the banking sector.

Liaqat Ali, Chairman Indus Consortium, inaugurated the event with opening remarks, underscoring the importance of fostering public-private partnerships to advance renewable energy solutions. He called upon financial institutions to actively support the ongoing solar energy boom in Pakistan, highlighting its potential to reduce dependency on fossil fuels.

The first session focused on sustainable finance, with a panel moderated by Laila Nisar. Panelists, including Zarak Khan, Deputy Director SME Housing & Sustainable Finance Department SBP, Rashid Azeem, Head ESG United Bank Limited; Sadia Bukhari, EVP/ Head Risk Management Division & Chief Green Banking Officer, Sindh Bank Ltd; Wajih Zaman, Head of Operational Risk, Green Banking, Soneri Bank Ltd; Muhammad Mustafa Amjad, Director Programs Renewable First; Dr Khalid Waleed, Research Fellow, Sustainable Development Policy Institute, and Dr Raza Ali Khan, Former Chairman, Dept. of Economics and Management Sciences, NED University of Engineering and Technology explored strategies for enhancing ESRM implementation. They said that the process was slow in the implementation of the Green Banking Guidelines, which would be swift in the green taxonomy regime in coming days.

They said that there were some challenges in the implementation of these mechanisms as private banks had not formulated their own guidelines. The process was slow but there would be swift development in coming days, they said.

Environmental experts emphasised the significance of engaging communities and CSOs to ensure equitable access to green financing.

The second session marked the launch of two significant research studies. Dr Aamir Jahan Khan from IBA Karachi presented findings on the socioeconomic and environmental impacts of Pakistan’s expanding Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) sector. Dr Majid Ali from NUST shared insights on the politico-economic challenges associated with the country’s gas sector. Both studies highlighted the environmental degradation and socioeconomic risks faced by coastal communities due to LNG infrastructure development.

A dynamic panel discussion followed, moderated by Izzah Batool from the Indus Consortium. Community representative Fatima Majeed; Arif Ali Khokar, conservator Forest, Sindh; and Muhammad Ali Haider, convenor LPG committee of the FPCCI, shared firsthand experiences of how LNG expansion has disrupted local livelihoods and ecosystems.

