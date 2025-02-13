Dar holds telephonic conversation with Sheikh Abdullah

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The two leaders discussed the grave humanitarian situation in Gaza and expressed concerns at the proposal to displace or relocate the Palestinian people from their ancestral homeland.

Dar reiterated Pakistan’s unflinching support for the rights of the Palestinian people.

They agreed to maintain close contacts to achieve a just, comprehensive and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue.

