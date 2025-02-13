PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘He has taken to letter writing like a duck to water’

“I don’t understand our parliamentarians - when the rate of inflation was high they didn’t vote for a raise in their own salaries and when it, as per government data, is under 3 percent, they legislate a hefty pay rise for themselves.”

“Maybe they were into belt tightening when the rate was high, but now that it has been brought down…”

“Really! That’s the line you are taking?!”

“What other line is there! I mean, we did elect, stop coughing.”

“You know when I tighten my belt? When I gain weight and refuse to come to terms with it and…”

“With reference to a raise in salaries that makes you the odd one out if you are a parliamentarian and if you are a member of the general public, or let’s be more specific, one of the 44 percent who are below the poverty levels in this country, then you are the norm.”

“Oh dear, smite all the disbelievers.”

“How? Through an act of parliament?”

“Finally some sense from you anyway all disbelievers must be smitten down because they are spreading hopelessness and that is a no-no.”

“Right so the rise in the salaries of parliamentarians was verbally opposed by the party of the Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless on his instructions…”

“You think just because he has no use for the money where he is…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

“OK, but he has taken to letter writing like a duck to water.”

“Do you blame him! I mean there is no mobile, no access to social media, nobody to talk to except during visiting hours, I assume he still has jailed people who clean after him?”

“Don’t know but anyway my request to our parliamentarians who have voted for a pay rise for themselves…”

“Please, please, don’t say the usual: conflict of interest blah blahblah.”

“Why would I! There was no conflict of interest – the money was there for the taking and it got taken.”

“I warn you not to be facetious. There are many acts of parliament that can be invoked to get you out of circulation.”

“Oops would be disassociating myself from…”

“Careful, careful!”

