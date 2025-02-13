AIRLINK 189.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.11%)
BOP 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.86%)
CNERGY 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
FCCL 38.53 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
FFL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.75%)
FLYNG 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.23%)
HUBC 131.74 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.81%)
HUMNL 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.09%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.27%)
MLCF 47.04 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.55%)
OGDC 210.25 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.55%)
PACE 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.01%)
PAEL 41.38 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.15%)
PIAHCLA 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
POWER 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (7.72%)
PPL 184.50 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.42%)
PRL 36.08 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.69%)
PTC 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.29%)
SEARL 104.50 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.08%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SSGC 36.98 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.96%)
SYM 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.64%)
TELE 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
TPLP 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
TRG 67.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
WAVESAPP 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
YOUW 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
BR100 12,031 Increased By 70.8 (0.59%)
BR30 36,159 Increased By 250.6 (0.7%)
KSE100 113,468 Increased By 542.9 (0.48%)
KSE30 35,403 Increased By 91.6 (0.26%)
Opinion Print 2025-02-13

PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘He has taken to letter writing like a duck to water’

Anjum Ibrahim Published 13 Feb, 2025 06:52am

“I don’t understand our parliamentarians - when the rate of inflation was high they didn’t vote for a raise in their own salaries and when it, as per government data, is under 3 percent, they legislate a hefty pay rise for themselves.”

“Maybe they were into belt tightening when the rate was high, but now that it has been brought down…”

“Really! That’s the line you are taking?!”

“What other line is there! I mean, we did elect, stop coughing.”

“You know when I tighten my belt? When I gain weight and refuse to come to terms with it and…”

“With reference to a raise in salaries that makes you the odd one out if you are a parliamentarian and if you are a member of the general public, or let’s be more specific, one of the 44 percent who are below the poverty levels in this country, then you are the norm.”

“Oh dear, smite all the disbelievers.”

“How? Through an act of parliament?”

“Finally some sense from you anyway all disbelievers must be smitten down because they are spreading hopelessness and that is a no-no.”

“Right so the rise in the salaries of parliamentarians was verbally opposed by the party of the Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless on his instructions…”

“You think just because he has no use for the money where he is…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

“OK, but he has taken to letter writing like a duck to water.”

“Do you blame him! I mean there is no mobile, no access to social media, nobody to talk to except during visiting hours, I assume he still has jailed people who clean after him?”

“Don’t know but anyway my request to our parliamentarians who have voted for a pay rise for themselves…”

“Please, please, don’t say the usual: conflict of interest blah blahblah.”

“Why would I! There was no conflict of interest – the money was there for the taking and it got taken.”

“I warn you not to be facetious. There are many acts of parliament that can be invoked to get you out of circulation.”

“Oops would be disassociating myself from…”

“Careful, careful!”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

