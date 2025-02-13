AIRLINK 189.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.11%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-13

PBA holding PBS25 summit from 24th

Rizwan Bhatti Published 13 Feb, 2025 09:24am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Banks Association (PBA) has announced the launch of the Pakistan Banking Summit (PBS25), set for February 24-25, 2025-the first industry-led initiative dedicated to financial advancement and innovation.

This landmark event will bring together key financial stakeholders, industry experts, and policymakers to explore the evolving landscape of banking, economic growth, and future-ready financial solutions.

Organised under the aegis of the Pakistan Banks Association, PBS25 aims to advance finance and economic discourse in the country. The summit will feature distinguished speakers, including Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Governor SBP Jameel Ahmed, and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar. Additionally, over 12 prominent international speakers, some 20 local subject matter experts and convene leaders from over 45 institutions, including conventional, Islamic, digital and microfinance banks as well as development finance institutions will address the summit.

PBA believed that this “Summit” will provide valuable insights into Islamic banking, SME financing, and global best practices, helping to strengthen Pakistan’s banking sector. This will have a historic gathering of over 1,000 representatives from the government, regulators, banking, fintech, academia, media and corporate Pakistan represents a significant milestone for Pakistan’s financial sector.

The landmark industry-led event was announced at a press conference held at the PBA head office and addressed by Atif Bajwa, Chairman of the PBS Steering Committee & President and CEO Bank Alfalah, Zafar Masud, Chairman PBA & President & CEO Bank of Punjab (BoP), Basir Shamsie President & CEO JS Bank and Muneer Kamal CEO & Secretary General PBA, along with other senior banking industry officials.

Highlighting the significance of PBS25, Atif Bajwa said that the Pakistan Banking Summit will offer an invaluable platform for the banking industry and its stakeholders to engage in critical conversations relating to emerging trends and opportunities for banking and finance.

In addition, the summit aims to cover critical themes relating to global and local economic developments, the role of the banking sector in economic upliftment, priority sector financing, the future of Islamic banking, and digitalisation, to name a few, he added.

Zafar Masood, Chairman of PBA, highlighted the importance of addressing misconceptions surrounding the banking industry. This summit will bring clarity, demonstrating that banks are not only earning profits but also playing a crucial role in supporting the economy, he added.

Elaborating on the role of the PBA, he said that PBS25 is a testament to PBA’s continued commitment to fostering economic progress, contributing not only on fiscal accounts but also through broader financial inclusion, sustainability and inclusive growth. “By bringing together key stakeholders, this summit will serve as a catalyst for meaningful discussions and transformative solutions that will shape the future of the financial sector of Pakistan,” he added.

The summit will also focus on financing challenges for different sectors including SMEs Financing, Agricultural Financing, besides discussion on digitalization of the banking sector and conversion of the entire banking system from conventional to Islamic Banking. Special discussions will also highlight skill development, and to increase the share of women in the banking sector.

PBA banking sector Pakistan Banks Association Pakistan Banking Summit PBS25

