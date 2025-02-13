President Saarc chamber applauds Pakistan and BD for strengthening bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: President Saarc Chambers of Commerce MD Jashim Uddin has commended the governments of Pakistan and Bangladesh for their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations by taking significant steps such as easing visa regulations and launching direct flights between the two nations.

He especially thanked Minister of Commerce minister Jam Kamal Khan for fulfilling his request of immediate opening of Dhaka-Karachi flights.

MD Jashim Uddin expressed optimism that this momentum will continue, encouraging further initiatives that promote unity and shared prosperity in the region.

He said that improved bilateral relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh could lead to multifaceted positive impacts, including increased trade, cultural exchange, and investment opportunities, ultimately contributing to stronger economic and social integration across South Asia.

Jashim Uddin recently led a high-profile delegation of South Asian business leaders to Pakistan. The delegation’s primary agenda was to advocate for reciprocal open visa regimes, which are crucial for enhancing people-to-people and business-to-business connectivity. He also commended the government of Pakistan for generously supporting the SAARC CCI HQ Building in Islamabad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025