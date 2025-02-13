IAEA chief visits events organised by PAEC

ISLAMABAD: The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Dr Rafael Mariano Grossi, is on a two-day visit to Pakistan, during which, he attended various events and engagements organised in collaboration with the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC).

He also met Dr Raja Ali Raza Anwar, chairman of PAEC, along with commission members, to discuss Pakistan’s advancements in nuclear science and its role in implementing IAEA’s “Atoms for Peace and Development” programme.

The IAEA director general also participated in a seminar at the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA) on “Opportunities for Women in Nuclear Science and Technology.”

The seminar aimed to highlight the contribution of Pakistani women in nuclear technology for peaceful purposes and encourage greater participation in the field.

Speaking at the seminar, Dr Grossi appreciated the increasing presence of women in nuclear science and technology in Pakistan. He emphasised that women are advancing their careers in key positions in nuclear science, contributing significantly to various sectors. He highlighted the role of nuclear sciences in healthcare, particularly in cancer diagnosis and treatment, stressing that women’s participation in scientific fields is crucial for addressing global challenges.

Dr Grossi also underlined the importance of nuclear technology in ensuring food security, public health, and technological advancements, noting that greater inclusion of women in science is essential for tackling these challenges. He commended Pakistani women’s contributions and called for awareness campaigns to promote their role in the scientific community.

Later, Dr Grossi visited the Centre for International Peace and Stability, where he reaffirmed that nuclear science and technology play a vital role in achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs).

