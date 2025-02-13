AIRLINK 189.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.22%)
Gold prices fall

Recorder Report Published 13 Feb, 2025 09:05am

KARACHI: Gold prices - locally and internationally declined from all-time highs on Wednesday as global bullion value receded below $2,900 per ounce, traders said.

Down by Rs1,600 and Rs1,372, gold prices reduced from a record high to Rs301,500 per tola and Rs258,487 per 10 grams, respectively, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association said.

On the world market, gold bullion value fell by $16, dislodging from a historic high to $2,888 per ounce and silver was available for $32 per ounce.

Locally, silver prices held steady at Rs3,312 per tola and Rs2,839 per 10 grams, according to the association. Gold and silver prices may fluctuate on the open market.

