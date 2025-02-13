AIRLINK 189.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.06%)
BOP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.69%)
CNERGY 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
FCCL 38.57 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.36%)
FFL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
FLYNG 25.98 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.76%)
HUBC 131.50 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.61%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.09%)
MLCF 46.85 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.14%)
OGDC 210.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (0.72%)
PACE 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.85%)
PAEL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.2%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.01%)
POWER 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (8.03%)
PPL 184.40 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.36%)
PRL 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.61%)
PTC 24.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.25%)
SEARL 104.70 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.28%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.87%)
SSGC 36.90 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.74%)
SYM 18.89 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.59%)
TELE 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
TPLP 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.32%)
TRG 67.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
WAVESAPP 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
YOUW 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.38%)
BR100 12,031 Increased By 70.8 (0.59%)
BR30 36,159 Increased By 250.6 (0.7%)
KSE100 113,447 Increased By 521.7 (0.46%)
KSE30 35,391 Increased By 79.2 (0.22%)
124 journalists killed, most by Israel, in deadliest year for reporters: CPJ

AFP Published February 13, 2025 Updated February 13, 2025 09:41am

NEW YORK: Last year was the deadliest for journalists in recent history, with at least 124 reporters killed — and Israel responsible for nearly 70 percent of that total, the Committee to Protect Journalists reported Wednesday.

The uptick in killings, which marks a 22 percent increase over 2023, reflects “surging levels of international conflict, political unrest and criminality worldwide,” the CPJ said.

It was the deadliest year for reporters and media workers since CPJ began keeping records more than three decades ago, with journalists murdered across 18 different countries, it said.

A total of 85 journalists died in the Israeli-Hamas war, “all at the hands of the Israeli military,” the CPJ said, adding that 82 of them were Palestinians.

Sudan and Pakistan recorded the second highest number of journalists and media workers killed, with six each.

In Mexico, which has a reputation as one of the most dangerous countries for reporters, five were killed, with CPJ reporting it had found “persistent flaws” in Mexico’s mechanisms for protecting journalists.

And in Haiti, where two reporters were murdered, widespread violence and political instability have sown so much chaos that “gangs now openly claim responsibility for journalist killings,” the report said.

Other deaths took place in countries such as Myanmar, Mozambique, India and Iraq.

“Today is the most dangerous time to be a journalist in CPJ’s history,” said the group’s CEO Jodie Ginsberg.

“The war in Gaza is unprecedented in its impact on journalists and demonstrates a major deterioration in global norms on protecting journalists,” she said.

CPJ, which has kept records on journalist killings since 1992, said that 24 of the reporters were deliberately killed because of their work in 2024.

