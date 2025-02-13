AIRLINK 189.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.4%)
BOP 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.53%)
CNERGY 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
FFL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FLYNG 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.84%)
HUBC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.78%)
HUMNL 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.91%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.26%)
MLCF 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.04%)
OGDC 210.66 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (0.75%)
PACE 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.16%)
PAEL 41.20 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.71%)
PIAHCLA 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.13%)
POWER 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.14%)
PPL 184.10 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.2%)
PRL 36.08 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.69%)
PTC 24.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.45%)
SEARL 104.70 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.28%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.87%)
SSGC 36.95 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.87%)
SYM 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
TELE 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
TPLP 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
TRG 67.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
WAVESAPP 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
YOUW 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.86%)
BR100 12,031 Increased By 70.8 (0.59%)
BR30 36,159 Increased By 250.6 (0.7%)
KSE100 113,442 Increased By 516.6 (0.46%)
KSE30 35,381 Increased By 69.7 (0.2%)
Feb 13, 2025 اردو
World Print 2025-02-13

UN says former BD govt behind possible ‘crimes against humanity’

AFP Published 13 Feb, 2025 09:43am

GENEVA: Bangladesh’s former government was behind systematic attacks and killings of protesters as it tried to hold onto power last year, the UN said on Wednesday, warning that the abuses could amount to “crimes against humanity”.

Before prime minister Sheikh Hasina was toppled in a student-led revolution last August, her government cracked down on protesters and others, including by “hundreds of extrajudicial killings”, the United Nations said.

The UN rights office (OHCHR) said it had “reasonable grounds to believe that the crimes against humanity of murder, torture, imprisonment and infliction of other inhumane acts have taken place”.

These alleged crimes committed by the government, along with violent elements of Hasina’s Awami League party and the Bangladeshi security and intelligence services, were part of “a widespread and systematic attack against protesters and other civilians”, OHCHR’s report into the violence said.

Hasina, 77, who fled into exile in neighbouring India, has already defied an arrest warrant to face trial in Bangladesh for crimes against humanity.

Asked about Hasina’s personal culpability, UN rights chief Volker Turk told reporters that his office “found reasonable grounds to believe that indeed the top echelons of the previous government were aware, and in fact were involved in… very serious violations”.

Bangladesh’s interim leader Mohammed Yunus, who had asked the UN rights office to launch its fact-finding mission, welcomed the report, insisting that he wanted to transform Bangladesh “into a country in which all its people can live in security and dignity”.

Bangladesh UN Sheikh Hasina OHCHR

Comments

200 characters

