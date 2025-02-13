AIRLINK 189.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.27%)
BOP 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.69%)
CNERGY 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 38.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.55%)
FFL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
FLYNG 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.84%)
HUBC 131.49 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.62%)
HUMNL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.42%)
KEL 4.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.45%)
MLCF 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.04%)
OGDC 210.68 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (0.76%)
PACE 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.11%)
PAEL 40.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
PIAHCLA 17.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
PIBTL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.13%)
POWER 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (7.08%)
PPL 184.40 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.36%)
PRL 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.89%)
PTC 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.49%)
SEARL 104.59 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.17%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.87%)
SSGC 36.89 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.71%)
SYM 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
TELE 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
TPLP 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
TRG 67.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
WAVESAPP 12.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.08%)
BR100 12,027 Increased By 67.1 (0.56%)
BR30 36,142 Increased By 234 (0.65%)
KSE100 113,407 Increased By 482.2 (0.43%)
KSE30 35,378 Increased By 66.5 (0.19%)
Feb 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-02-13

The objective of price stability

Published 13 Feb, 2025 07:16am

It is indeed a matter of great satisfaction that the government has decided to bring about stability in the prices of various essential kitchen items ahead of arrival of holy month of Ramazan amid reports that the refined sugar prices over the past three months have witnessed an increase of Rs1,100 per 50-kg bag and Rs22 per kg as the rate of this essential commodity soared from Rs133 per kg in November to Rs155 per kg in the retail market as the government now has started efforts to bring stability in the commodity prices.

According to a Business Recorder news item, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain has held a meeting with the Pakistan Sugar Manufacturers Association (PSMA) mainly focused on important decisions related to the pricing and distribution of sugar across the country. The minister has reportedly said that a micro-plan for sugar distribution will be introduced this week in every district.

No doubt, the federal minister will be required to work proactively to help stabilise prices of essential goods in particular. He must take all the needed steps all the more so when the start of holy month is just around the corner.

He must dispel the growing impression among the masses that achieving price stability is becoming elusive. Moreover, the honourable minister must not lose sight of the fact that the objective of price stability is just as crucial as high economic growth’s.

Hashim Reza (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Ramazan essential kitchen items price stability

Comments

200 characters

The objective of price stability

October-December: Discos, KE set to cut tariffs by about Rs2

Aurangzeb highlights increasing risks facing insurance industry

CAREC Corridor Project: Chinese-led JV wins all four packages of Tranche-III

Narcotics Control goes to Interior: Aviation ministry merged with MoD

Sugar and other essential commodities: ECC concerned over continuous rise in prices

Dec, Nov 2024 respectively: Nepra approves Rs1.23/unit cut in FCAs of Discos, KE

Clearance of imported consignments: STZA bound to apply for subscription to PSW for consignment clearance

Nepra says KE to face ‘consequences’ if it fails to provide info/data

Coca-Cola içecek’s investments: Turkish team briefs Aurangzeb

Tax authorities: Structured procedural framework drafted

Read more stories