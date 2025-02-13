It is indeed a matter of great satisfaction that the government has decided to bring about stability in the prices of various essential kitchen items ahead of arrival of holy month of Ramazan amid reports that the refined sugar prices over the past three months have witnessed an increase of Rs1,100 per 50-kg bag and Rs22 per kg as the rate of this essential commodity soared from Rs133 per kg in November to Rs155 per kg in the retail market as the government now has started efforts to bring stability in the commodity prices.

According to a Business Recorder news item, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain has held a meeting with the Pakistan Sugar Manufacturers Association (PSMA) mainly focused on important decisions related to the pricing and distribution of sugar across the country. The minister has reportedly said that a micro-plan for sugar distribution will be introduced this week in every district.

No doubt, the federal minister will be required to work proactively to help stabilise prices of essential goods in particular. He must take all the needed steps all the more so when the start of holy month is just around the corner.

He must dispel the growing impression among the masses that achieving price stability is becoming elusive. Moreover, the honourable minister must not lose sight of the fact that the objective of price stability is just as crucial as high economic growth’s.

Hashim Reza (Karachi)

