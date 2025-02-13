Murad, Naqvi visit Naya Nazimabad

KARACHI: Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister of Sindh, and Syed Mohsin Naqvi, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board and Federal Minister for Interior, visited Naya Nazimabad Cricket Stadium.

During their visit, Murad and Naqvi were welcomed by Arif Habib, Chairman Arif Habib Group, alongside other distinguished hosts at the Naya Nazimabad Cricket Stadium. They applauded the exceptional sports and recreational facilities, recognizing Naya Nazimabad as a premier destination for community sports and leisure, seamlessly integrated within a thoughtfully planned urban landscape.

Naqvi expressed particular appreciation for the Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana and its state-of-the-art cricket stadium, which has become a hub for fostering sports talent and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

He lauded the efforts of the sponsors and stakeholders who have contributed to making the stadium one of the finest in Karachi, supporting local cricket and hosting major sporting events.

Speaking on the occasion, Arif Habib stated, “Naya Nazimabad is more than just a residential project; it is a vision for a thriving, self-sustaining community that places great emphasis on sports, health, and recreation. We are honored to host Murad Ali Shah and Mohsin Naqvi and showcase our commitment to building a better Karachi. The success of our cricket stadium is a testament to the power of collective effort and the passion of our people.”

