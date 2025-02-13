AIRLINK 189.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.06%)
Markets Print 2025-02-13

Minister vows completion of solar park on time

Published February 13, 2025

KARACHI: Sindh Energy Minister Nasir Hussain Shah emphasised that the solar park will be completed on time.

Speaking at the certificate distribution ceremony at the conclusion of a two-day training programme under the Sindh Solar Project at a local hotel on Wednesday, he said that significant progress has been made in the province’s solar programme under the vision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Minister Shah highlighted that several MoUs were signed during a recent visit to China with President Asif Ali Zardari. He further mentioned that an agreement with K-Electric was made at the lowest tariff, aiming to relieve the public from expensive electricity and provide clean and affordable energy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

