Indian rupee slightly weaker

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee gave up initial gains to settle marginally weaker on Wednesday, as hedging interest from importers and the maturity of positions in the non-deliverable forwards market boosted demand for the dollar.

The rupee closed at 86.8925 against the US dollar, down from its close at 86.8275 in the previous session.

The currency rose to a near-two-week high of 86.47 in early trading but shed its gains amidst heightened demand to buy dollars at the daily reference rate published by the central bank, traders said.

Likely outflows from Indian stocks also hurt the rupee while mild dollar sales from state-run banks kept a lid on its losses, a foreign exchange salesperson at a bank said.