AIRLINK 190.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.04%)
BOP 11.91 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (9.97%)
CNERGY 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 38.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.7%)
FFL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
FLYNG 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.27%)
HUBC 130.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
MLCF 46.32 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.77%)
OGDC 209.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.44%)
PACE 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.44%)
PAEL 40.91 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.96%)
PIAHCLA 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.99%)
POWER 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.72%)
PPL 183.73 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (1.84%)
PRL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.08%)
PTC 24.77 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (9.22%)
SEARL 103.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
SYM 18.78 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.07%)
TELE 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
TPLP 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.86%)
TRG 67.58 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.22%)
WAVESAPP 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.56%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 11,960 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 35,908 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 112,925 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 35,311 No Change 0 (0%)
Feb 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-02-13

Japanese rubber futures dip

Reuters Published 13 Feb, 2025 06:52am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures fell on Wednesday, weighed down by slowing vehicle demand in top consumer China and mounting trade war tensions, though off-season production affecting supply prospects cushioned the fall. The Osaka Exchange (OSE) July rubber contract ended daytime trade 0.6 yen lower, or 0.16%, to 368.1 yen ($2.40) per kg.

The May rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) rose 340 yuan, or 1.94%, to 17,825 yuan ($2,438.81) per metric ton. The most-active February butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE traded flat at 14,730 yuan ($2,015.35) per metric ton. China’s car sales fell 12% in January from a year earlier, marking the biggest drop in almost a year as automakers braced for intense competition.

Automobile sales could influence the intensity of automobile manufacturing, which involves using rubber-made tyres. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump’s trade advisers were finalizing plans on Wednesday for the reciprocal tariffs the US president has vowed to impose on every country that charges duties on US imports, ratcheting up fears of a widening global trade war.

Still, the upstream market is bullish, as production areas in Southeast Asia are set to halt harvesting, and global natural rubber supply is transitioning to its off-season production period, Chinese rubber sales portal Natural Rubber Network said in a note. Rubber crops usually undergo a season of low production from February to May, before a peak harvesting period that lasts until September. The US dollar rose 0.7% to 153.56 yen on Wednesday. A weaker Japanese currency makes yen-denominated assets more affordable to overseas buyers.

rubber rubber rates

Comments

200 characters

Japanese rubber futures dip

October-December: Discos, KE set to cut tariffs by about Rs2

Aurangzeb highlights increasing risks facing insurance industry

CAREC Corridor Project: Chinese-led JV wins all four packages of Tranche-III

Narcotics Control goes to Interior: Aviation ministry merged with MoD

Sugar and other essential commodities: ECC concerned over continuous rise in prices

Dec, Nov 2024 respectively: Nepra approves Rs1.23/unit cut in FCAs of Discos, KE

Clearance of imported consignments: STZA bound to apply for subscription to PSW for consignment clearance

Nepra says KE to face ‘consequences’ if it fails to provide info/data

Coca-Cola içecek’s investments: Turkish team briefs Aurangzeb

Tax authorities: Structured procedural framework drafted

Read more stories