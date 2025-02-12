AIRLINK 190.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.04%)
BOP 11.91 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (9.97%)
CNERGY 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 38.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.7%)
FFL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
FLYNG 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.27%)
HUBC 130.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
MLCF 46.32 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.77%)
OGDC 209.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.44%)
PACE 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.44%)
PAEL 40.91 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.96%)
PIAHCLA 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.99%)
POWER 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.72%)
PPL 183.73 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (1.84%)
PRL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.08%)
PTC 24.77 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (9.22%)
SEARL 103.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
SYM 18.78 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.07%)
TELE 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
TPLP 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.86%)
TRG 67.58 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.22%)
WAVESAPP 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.56%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 11,960 Increased By 15.8 (0.13%)
BR30 35,908 Increased By 248.5 (0.7%)
KSE100 112,925 Decreased By -85.4 (-0.08%)
KSE30 35,311 Decreased By -82.7 (-0.23%)
Feb 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

ABN Amro’s quarterly results lift shares to 5-year high

Reuters Published 12 Feb, 2025 05:42pm

Dutch lender ABN Amro’s fourth-quarter profit and net interest income beat expectations on Wednesday, lifting the shares 7% to their highest in 5 years as the bank kept a lid on costs.

ABN Amro posted a net profit of 397 million euros ($412 million) for the quarter. While that was 27% below the same period the year before, it was above analysts’ average forecast of 389 million euros in a company-compiled consensus.

“Overall a strong set of results (with a somewhat) mixed guidance for 2025, but in consensus it’s evening out”, said analysts from ING Global Markets Research, while analysts at KBC Securities cited “very strong” NII, and fees income.

At 1125 GMT the stock was up 6.6%, at its highest since November 6, 2019.

The lender said net interest income rose 4% to 6.5 billion euros in 2024, above its target, mainly as a result of improved corporate banking and a short-lived boost in the treasury segment.

In contrast, net interest income was expected to dip to between 6.2 billion and 6.4 billion euros in 2025, with CEO Robert Swaak intending to compensate for lower deposit rates mainly with fee growth and cost cutting discipline.

The banking sector has benefited from rising interest rates over the last three years. However, the European Central bank is expected to cut interest rates further after it recently lowered the deposit rate to 2.75%.

ABN Amro said in January it expected to close its acquisition of HSBC’s wealth management unit in Germany in the first half of 2025, with the bank looking for future targets beyond Hauck & Aufhäuser if M&A “fits our strategic profile and if it’s financially accretive”, Swaak said on Wednesday.

“Deregulation is as relevant in Europe as it is in the US”, the CEO said, underlining the importance of a level playing field as Trump has promised to slash regulations for American banks.

ABN Amro

Comments

200 characters

ABN Amro’s quarterly results lift shares to 5-year high

KSE-100 closes marginally lower after range-bound trading

IMF signals support, says PM as Pakistan pursues cost-cutting

IMF lauds Pakistan’s economic efforts, says Aurangzeb ahead of upcoming review

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Mari Minerals expands mining portfolio with acquisition in Chagai

PM Shehbaz reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to leveraging nuclear technology

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,600 in Pakistan

Tri-nation series: Klassen, Breetzke power South Africa to 352/5

PTCL sustains Rs14.4bn in losses in 2024

Trump presses Jordan to take in Palestinians from Gaza; king opposes displacement

Read more stories