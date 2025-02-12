AIRLINK 190.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.04%)
BOP 11.91 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (9.97%)
CNERGY 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 38.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.7%)
FFL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
FLYNG 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.27%)
HUBC 130.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
MLCF 46.32 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.77%)
OGDC 209.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.44%)
PACE 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.44%)
PAEL 40.91 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.96%)
PIAHCLA 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.99%)
POWER 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.72%)
PPL 183.73 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (1.84%)
PRL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.08%)
PTC 24.77 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (9.22%)
SEARL 103.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
SYM 18.78 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.07%)
TELE 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
TPLP 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.86%)
TRG 67.58 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.22%)
WAVESAPP 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.56%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 11,960 Increased By 15.8 (0.13%)
BR30 35,908 Increased By 248.5 (0.7%)
KSE100 112,925 Decreased By -85.4 (-0.08%)
KSE30 35,311 Decreased By -82.7 (-0.23%)
Feb 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Germany’s TeamViewer sets medium-term targets after 1E acquisition

Reuters Published 12 Feb, 2025 05:36pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

German software developer TeamViewer laid out its medium-term revenue growth targets on Wednesday after it completed its acquisition of IT firm 1E, sending its shares around 5% up.

TeamViewer forecast revenue in 2028 to be between 1.03 billion and 1.06 billion euros ($1.07-$1.10 billion) with an adjusted EBITDA margin forecast of 44% to 45%.

The company generated revenue of 671 million euros in the fiscal year 2024, while the adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 44%.

Shares of TeamViewer were 5.2% higher by 1046 GMT.

TeamViewer made a strategic acquisition of London-based IT firm 1E for $720 million in December.

Shares in TeamViewer were volatile over the last two months, falling by more than 20% after the acquisition announcement, followed by a gradual recovery on stronger-than-expected preliminary full-year results.

While stock market reaction on the news was initially not good, 1E comes with major blue-chip customers and a focus on the U.S. market, expanding TeamViewer’s global footprint, CEO Oliver Steil told Reuters.

“It is never very cheap to make an acquisition, but it’s important to develop strategically,” Steil said, adding that the combined entity sees good medium and long-term synergy potential.

The enterprise business, which accounts for about 23% of total revenue, has been growing in significance for TeamViewer.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, its revenue rose 37% to 45.5 million euros from 33.3 million a year ago. The growth was largely seasonal as most of the enterprise business occurs towards the year’s end, Steil said.

On the U.S. market, he noted slightly improved sentiment among the company’s customers and partners following the presidential election there. Prior to the election, TeamViewer had experienced uncertainty and slower purchasing from its customers.

The Americas region contributes about 35% of the company’s total revenue.

TeamViewer German software

Comments

200 characters

Germany’s TeamViewer sets medium-term targets after 1E acquisition

KSE-100 closes marginally lower after range-bound trading

IMF signals support, says PM as Pakistan pursues cost-cutting

IMF lauds Pakistan’s economic efforts, says Aurangzeb ahead of upcoming review

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Mari Minerals expands mining portfolio with acquisition in Chagai

PM Shehbaz reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to leveraging nuclear technology

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,600 in Pakistan

Tri-nation series: Klassen, Breetzke power South Africa to 352/5

PTCL sustains Rs14.4bn in losses in 2024

Trump presses Jordan to take in Palestinians from Gaza; king opposes displacement

Read more stories