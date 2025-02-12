AIRLINK 190.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.04%)
BOP 11.91 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (9.97%)
CNERGY 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 38.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.7%)
FFL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
FLYNG 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.27%)
HUBC 130.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
MLCF 46.32 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.77%)
OGDC 209.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.44%)
PACE 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.44%)
PAEL 40.91 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.96%)
PIAHCLA 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.99%)
POWER 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.72%)
PPL 183.73 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (1.84%)
PRL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.08%)
PTC 24.77 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (9.22%)
SEARL 103.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
SYM 18.78 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.07%)
TELE 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
TPLP 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.86%)
TRG 67.58 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.22%)
WAVESAPP 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.56%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 11,960 Increased By 15.8 (0.13%)
BR30 35,908 Increased By 248.5 (0.7%)
KSE100 112,925 Decreased By -85.4 (-0.08%)
KSE30 35,311 Decreased By -82.7 (-0.23%)
Feb 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Corn and wheat edge up, soybeans stay weak

Reuters Published 12 Feb, 2025 05:25pm

BEIJING/PARIS: Chicago corn and wheat futures edged up on Wednesday as traders awaited U.S. inflation data and further indications on crop weather and U.S. tariff policy.

Soybeans eased, extending Tuesday’s fall as higher-than-expected forecasts of U.S. soybean and corn stocks from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) weighed on the market.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.5% at $10.38-1/2 a bushel by 1157 GMT while CBOT corn inched up 0.1% to $4.84-1/2 a bushel.

CBOT wheat rose 0.6% to $5.80-1/2 a bushel, breaking a three-session slide.

Investors were watching for a monthly U.S. inflation reading that could sway the dollar and commodities priced in the U.S currency.

The wheat market was also awaiting the outcome of a tender by major importer Algeria to gauge the reduced competitiveness of Russian supplies.

Chicago soy, corn, wheat slip on fresh US tariffs

In its monthly report on Monday, the USDA projected U.S. soybean and corn end-of-season supplies above market expectations while cutting Argentina’s corn and soybean production outlook after hot and dry weather wilted crops.

However, global soybean supplies are still expected to be significant due to a bumper crop in top producer Brazil, according to traders and analysts.

“The market focus now shifts to the Algerian tender, weather developments, and potential policy moves from U.S. President Donald Trump,”

Agribusiness consultancies in Brazil diverged on the size of the country’s 2024-25 soybean crop. While AgResource Brasil raised its forecast to a record 172.28 million tons, Patria AgroNegocios trimmed its outlook to 165.87 million tons.

A cold spell forecast in Russia and across Europe was also being monitored for impact on wheat crops.

Grain markets were also watching out for further tariff announcements by U.S. President Donald Trump and possible retaliatory action by trading partners that might affect U.S. crop exports.

Wheat Corn Soybeans Chicago corn

Comments

200 characters

Corn and wheat edge up, soybeans stay weak

KSE-100 closes marginally lower after range-bound trading

IMF signals support, says PM as Pakistan pursues cost-cutting

IMF lauds Pakistan’s economic efforts, says Aurangzeb ahead of upcoming review

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Mari Minerals expands mining portfolio with acquisition in Chagai

PM Shehbaz reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to leveraging nuclear technology

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,600 in Pakistan

Tri-nation series: Klassen, Breetzke power South Africa to 352/5

PTCL sustains Rs14.4bn in losses in 2024

Trump presses Jordan to take in Palestinians from Gaza; king opposes displacement

Read more stories