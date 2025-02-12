AIRLINK 190.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.04%)
BOP 11.91 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (9.97%)
CNERGY 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 38.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.7%)
FFL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
FLYNG 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.27%)
HUBC 130.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
MLCF 46.32 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.77%)
OGDC 209.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.44%)
PACE 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.44%)
PAEL 40.91 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.96%)
PIAHCLA 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.99%)
POWER 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.72%)
PPL 183.73 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (1.84%)
PRL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.08%)
PTC 24.77 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (9.22%)
SEARL 103.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
SYM 18.78 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.07%)
TELE 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
TPLP 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.86%)
TRG 67.58 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.22%)
WAVESAPP 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.56%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 11,960 Increased By 15.8 (0.13%)
BR30 35,908 Increased By 248.5 (0.7%)
KSE100 112,925 Decreased By -85.4 (-0.08%)
KSE30 35,311 Decreased By -82.7 (-0.23%)
Feb 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm rises on stronger Dalian palm olein, US report

Reuters Published 12 Feb, 2025 05:19pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures settled higher for a fifth straight session on Wednesday, buoyed by a supportive U.S. report on world agricultural supply and demand estimates and stronger Dalian palm olein.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange climbed 31 ringgit, or 0.67%, to 4,624 ringgit ($1,034.45) a metric ton at the close. Malaysian markets were closed on Tuesday for a holiday.

Crude palm oil futures were lifted by a stronger rival oilseeds market and a neutral-to-bullish World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) oilseeds report from the U.S Department of Agriculture, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.59%, while its palm oil contract added 1.13%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.48%.

Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils, as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysian palm oil rises

India’s palm oil imports in January fell to their lowest in nearly 14 years as refiners turned to cheaper soyoil, driven by negative refining margins for palm oil, the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) said.

European Union soybean imports for the 2024/25 season, which began in July, totalled 8.36 million metric tons by February 9, marking a 10% increase compared with the previous year.

Meanwhile, palm oil imports reached 1.73 million tons, a 21% decline from the same period last year, according to data from the European Commission.

Oil prices fell 1%, ending three days of gains, as industry sources pointed to rising U.S. crude stockpiles and hawkish remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell that signalled slower rate cuts this year.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.07% against the U.S. dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Palm Oil palm oil imports palm oil export palm oil prices palm oil import Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

200 characters

Palm rises on stronger Dalian palm olein, US report

KSE-100 closes marginally lower after range-bound trading

IMF signals support, says PM as Pakistan pursues cost-cutting

IMF lauds Pakistan’s economic efforts, says Aurangzeb ahead of upcoming review

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Mari Minerals expands mining portfolio with acquisition in Chagai

PM Shehbaz reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to leveraging nuclear technology

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,600 in Pakistan

Tri-nation series: Klassen, Breetzke power South Africa to 352/5

PTCL sustains Rs14.4bn in losses in 2024

Trump presses Jordan to take in Palestinians from Gaza; king opposes displacement

Read more stories