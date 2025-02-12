AIRLINK 190.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.04%)
BOP 11.91 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (9.97%)
CNERGY 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 38.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.7%)
FFL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
FLYNG 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.27%)
HUBC 130.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
MLCF 46.32 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.77%)
OGDC 209.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.44%)
PACE 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.44%)
PAEL 40.91 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.96%)
PIAHCLA 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.99%)
POWER 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.72%)
PPL 183.73 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (1.84%)
PRL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.08%)
PTC 24.77 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (9.22%)
SEARL 103.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
SYM 18.78 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.07%)
TELE 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
TPLP 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.86%)
TRG 67.58 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.22%)
WAVESAPP 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.56%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 11,960 Increased By 15.8 (0.13%)
BR30 35,908 Increased By 248.5 (0.7%)
KSE100 112,925 Decreased By -85.4 (-0.08%)
KSE30 35,311 Decreased By -82.7 (-0.23%)
Feb 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Namibia central bank cuts key rate, saying inflation well-contained

Reuters Published 12 Feb, 2025 05:15pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

WINDHOEK: Namibia’s central bank cut its main interest rate for the fourth straight monetary policy meeting, saying its projections showed inflation would remain well-contained and there was room to support the economy.

The Bank of Namibia reduced its repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.75%, after cutting by the same margin at its previous three policy meetings.

Annual inflation in the Southern African country fell to 3.2% in January from 3.4% in December. The central bank said in a statement on Wednesday that inflation was expected to average 4.0% this year.

Other reasons it gave for lowering the repo rate included the relatively high level of domestic real interest rates and adequate foreign reserves.

The bank forecast 2025 economic growth of 4.0%, higher than last year’s growth of 3.5%, but it said risks to the economic outlook had grown given global trade restrictions.

“We need to watch trade wars, … and see what the impact thereof is on the Namibian economy,” said Bank of Namibia Governor Johannes !Gawaxab.

TotalEnergies’ Namibia project seen smaller, later than expected

Namibia’s economy is closely tied to that of its neighbor South Africa, and its currency is pegged 1:1 to the rand.

!Gawaxab said relations between South Africa and the United States under President Donald Trump would have a profound impact on Namibia.

Trump last week signed an executive order cutting U.S. financial assistance to South Africa over its land policy and genocide case against Washington’s ally Israel at the International Court of Justice.

South Africa has defended itself, saying the executive order “lacks factual accuracy and fails to recognise South Africa’s profound and painful history of colonialism and apartheid”.

monetary policy Namibia central bank

Comments

200 characters

Namibia central bank cuts key rate, saying inflation well-contained

KSE-100 closes marginally lower after range-bound trading

IMF signals support, says PM as Pakistan pursues cost-cutting

IMF lauds Pakistan’s economic efforts, says Aurangzeb ahead of upcoming review

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Mari Minerals expands mining portfolio with acquisition in Chagai

PM Shehbaz reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to leveraging nuclear technology

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,600 in Pakistan

Tri-nation series: Klassen, Breetzke power South Africa to 352/5

PTCL sustains Rs14.4bn in losses in 2024

Trump presses Jordan to take in Palestinians from Gaza; king opposes displacement

Read more stories