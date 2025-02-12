AIRLINK 190.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.04%)
Qatar, Egypt ‘working intensively’ to resolve Gaza truce ‘crisis’: Palestinian source

AFP Published 12 Feb, 2025 05:14pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

GAZA CITY: Mediators Qatar and Egypt were “working intensively” to resolve the crisis surrounding the Gaza ceasefire deal, a Palestinian source told AFP Wednesday, after Israel threatened to resume fighting if Hamas fails to release hostages by the weekend.

“Mediators from Qatar and Egypt are in contact with the American side,” said the source on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak publicly on the Gaza ceasefire.

“They are working intensively to resolve the crisis and compel Israel to implement the humanitarian protocol in the ceasefire agreement and begin negotiations for the second phase,” the source added.

The ongoing ceasefire deal has come under immense strain in recent days, and on Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that fighting might resume if hostages are not released by Saturday.

Hamas says Trump warning ‘further complicates’ Gaza truce

“If Hamas does not return our hostages by Saturday noon, the ceasefire will end, and the IDF (Israeli military) will resume intense fighting until Hamas is decisively defeated,” Netanyahu said in a statement.

His threat echoed that of US President Donald Trump, who said a day earlier that “hell” would break out if Hamas failed to release “all” Israeli hostages by Saturday.

The ceasefire deal was brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the United States after months of efforts under the administration of former US president Joe Biden.

Under the first stage of the ceasefire deal, the two warring sides were to begin indirect negotiations for the second stage 16 days after the first phase came into effect on January 19.

Until now, these negotiations have not started, although there have been five hostage-prisoner swaps as agreed.

Hamas has released 16 Israeli hostages in these five swaps, while Israel freed hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

The sixth exchange was scheduled for Saturday, but earlier this week, Hamas announced it was postponing the upcoming release of hostages, citing Israel’s failure to allow the entry of key humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Since then, tensions have only spiralled further.

“Things are still difficult and becoming more complicated,” said a Hamas source, who also declined to be named.

“Israel’s continued obstruction and failure to commit to starting the second-phase negotiations confirm the occupation’s persistence in obstruction to sabotage the ceasefire agreement and resume the aggression, as there is nothing deterring the occupation.”

