UN reports grave rights violations in Bangladesh protest response

Reuters Published 12 Feb, 2025 05:11pm
GENEVA: Officials from Bangladesh’s former government and security apparatus systematically committed serious human rights violations against protesters staging mass demonstrations last summer, the U.N. human rights chief said on Wednesday.

Presenting the report of a fact-finding mission, High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk told reporters in Geneva that crimes against humanity may have been carried out amid a climate of fear and mass arrests.

Testimony from senior Bangladesh officials and other evidence showed an official policy to attack and violently repress anti-government protesters and sympathisers, the report said.

The U.N. called for urgent further criminal investigation into the violations.

The protests began as a student-led movement against public sector job quotas but quickly morphed into a broader, nationwide uprising that forced then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee to India as the unrest peaked in early August.

Bangladesh protesters torch ousted PM Hasina’s father’s home

Hasina, who had ruled Bangladesh since 2009, is being investigated on suspicion of crimes against humanity, genocide, murder, corruption and money laundering and Dhaka has asked New Delhi to extradite her.

Hasina and her party deny wrongdoing, while New Delhi has not responded to the extradition request. Neither Hasina nor officials of her Awami League party could not be reached for comment on the U.N. Human Rights report.

The U.N. fact-finding mission visited Bangladesh at the invitation of the interim government led by Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus.

“Top echelons of the previous government were aware and were involved in the commission of very serious violations, including enforced disappearances, arbitrary detentions and suppression of the protests through violence” Turk told reporters.

When asked for examples of the worse violations found in the report, Turk told Reuters: “It’s a very brutal read; 78% of the over 1,000 people killed was by firing - military rifles, shotguns with pellets.” Others suffered “horrific”, life-changing injuries, he added.

