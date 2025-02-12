AIRLINK 190.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.04%)
BOP 11.91 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (9.97%)
CNERGY 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 38.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.7%)
FFL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
FLYNG 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.27%)
HUBC 130.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
MLCF 46.32 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.77%)
OGDC 209.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.44%)
PACE 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.44%)
PAEL 40.91 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.96%)
PIAHCLA 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.99%)
POWER 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.72%)
PPL 183.73 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (1.84%)
PRL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.08%)
PTC 24.77 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (9.22%)
SEARL 103.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
SYM 18.78 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.07%)
TELE 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
TPLP 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.86%)
TRG 67.58 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.22%)
WAVESAPP 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.56%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 11,960 Increased By 15.8 (0.13%)
BR30 35,908 Increased By 248.5 (0.7%)
KSE100 112,925 Decreased By -85.4 (-0.08%)
KSE30 35,311 Decreased By -82.7 (-0.23%)
Feb 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Barrick Gold beats profit estimates; announces new share buyback

Reuters Published 12 Feb, 2025 04:48pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Canada’s Barrick Gold beat analysts’ estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday on higher gold prices and production.

On an adjusted basis, the world’s second-largest gold miner posted a profit of 46 cents per share in the quarter ended December 31, compared with estimates of 41 cents per share, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Gold production in the quarter came in at 1.08 million ounces, higher than 1.05 million ounces in the same quarter last year, due to its North America, Africa and Middle East operations meeting expectations.

Gold prices rose over 27% in 2024, their biggest yearly rise since 2010, driven by safe-haven demand, interest rate cuts, and buying from central banks.

Barrick said its average realized gold prices rose to $2,657 per ounce in the fourth quarter from $1,986 per ounce last year.

Barrick’s gold reserves rise in 2024 on Reko Diq project

All-in sustaining costs (AISC), an industry metric reflecting total expenses, however, rose to $1,451 per ounce in the quarter, from $1,364 per ounce last year.

The company also announced a new share buyback program of $1 billion, scrapping its previous share buyback program that was in place from February 14, 2024.

gold market US gold Barrick Gold

Comments

200 characters

Barrick Gold beats profit estimates; announces new share buyback

KSE-100 closes marginally lower after range-bound trading

IMF signals support, says PM as Pakistan pursues cost-cutting

IMF lauds Pakistan’s economic efforts, says Aurangzeb ahead of upcoming review

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Mari Minerals expands mining portfolio with acquisition in Chagai

PM Shehbaz reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to leveraging nuclear technology

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,600 in Pakistan

Tri-nation series: Klassen, Breetzke power South Africa to 352/5

PTCL sustains Rs14.4bn in losses in 2024

Trump presses Jordan to take in Palestinians from Gaza; king opposes displacement

Read more stories