IMF lauds Pakistan’s economic efforts, says Aurangzeb ahead of upcoming review

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Feb 12
|
279.33
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Feb 12
|
279.13
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Feb 12
|
153.56
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Feb 12
|
0.91
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Feb 12
|
1.24
|
Euro to USD / Feb 12
|
1.04
|
UK LIBOR % / Feb 11
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Feb 11
|
6,068.50
|
Nasdaq / Feb 11
|
19,643.86
|
FTSE 100 / Feb 11
|
8,777.39
|
Dow Jones / Feb 11
|
44,593.65
|
Germany DAX 30 / Feb 11
|
22,037.83
|
France CAC40 / Feb 11
|
8,028.90
|
India Sensex / Feb 12
|
76,181.64
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Feb 12
|
38,963.70
|
Hang Seng / Feb 12
|
21,810.01
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Feb 11
|
17,785
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Feb 11
|
259,859
|
Petrol/Litre / Feb 12
|
257.13
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Feb 12
|
73.08
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Feb 12
|
2,895.29
|
Diesel/Litre / Feb 12
|
267.95
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Feb 12
|
68.53
|Stock
|Price
|
TPL Trakker Ltd / Feb 12
TPL Trakker Limited(TPLT)
|
7.48
▲ 1 (15.43%)
|
Ideal Sp. / Feb 12
Ideal Spinning Mills Limited(IDSM)
|
11.53
▲ 1.05 (10.02%)
|
Leather Up Ltd. / Feb 12
Leather Up Limited(LEUL)
|
31.42
▲ 2.86 (10.01%)
|
J.K.Spinning / Feb 12
J.K. Spinning Mills Limited(JKSM)
|
64.69
▲ 5.88 (10%)
|
At-Tahur Ltd. / Feb 12
At-Tahur Limited(PREMA)
|
29.14
▲ 2.65 (10%)
|
Agritech Limited / Feb 12
Agritech Limited(AGL)
|
56.91
▲ 5.17 (9.99%)
|
Redco Textile / Feb 12
Redco Textiles Limited(REDCO)
|
25.55
▲ 2.32 (9.99%)
|
Shahtaj Sugar / Feb 12
Shahtaj Sugar Mills Limited(SHJS)
|
136.29
▲ 12.38 (9.99%)
|
Saritow Spinning / Feb 12
Saritow Spinning Mills Limited(SSML)
|
19.70
▲ 1.79 (9.99%)
|
Maqbool Tex. / Feb 12
Maqbool Textile Mills Limited(MQTM)
|
30.18
▲ 2.73 (9.95%)
|Stock
|Price
|
I.C.C. Ind. / Feb 12
ICC Industries Limited(ICCI)
|
13.30
▼ -1.48 (-10.01%)
|
Suhail Jute / Feb 12
Suhail Jute Mills Limited(SUHJ)
|
81
▼ -8.57 (-9.57%)
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / Feb 12
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
6.25
▼ -0.65 (-9.42%)
|
Apna Microfin. / Feb 12
Apna Microfinance Bank Limited(AMBL)
|
9.78
▼ -0.99 (-9.19%)
|
Nazir Cotton Mills / Feb 12
Nazir Cotton Mills Limited(NCML)
|
11
▼ -1 (-8.33%)
|
Altern Energy / Feb 12
Altern Energy Limited(ALTN)
|
18.61
▼ -1.6 (-7.92%)
|
AN Textile Mill / Feb 12
AN Textile Mills Limited(ANTM)
|
11.52
▼ -0.92 (-7.4%)
|
Blessed Tex. / Feb 12
Blessed Textiles Limited(BTL)
|
316
▼ -24.8 (-7.28%)
|
Shaheen Ins. / Feb 12
Shaheen Insurance Company Limited(SHNI)
|
6.18
▼ -0.47 (-7.07%)
|
Arctic Textile / Feb 12
Arctic Textile Mills Limited(ARCTM)
|
19.56
▼ -1.09 (-5.28%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
B.O.Punjab / Feb 12
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
164,222,958
▲ 1.05
|
Bank Makramah / Feb 12
Bank Makramah Limited(BML)
|
38,880,793
▲ 0.36
|
WorldCall Telecom / Feb 12
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
30,022,192
▲ 0
|
P.T.C.L. / Feb 12
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
24,431,274
▲ 1.82
|
Citi Pharma Ltd / Feb 12
Citi Pharma Ltd.(CPHL)
|
21,953,013
▼ -2.66
|
Dewan Motors / Feb 12
Dewan Farooque Motors Limited(DFML)
|
20,647,597
▼ -2.14
|
Fauji Cement / Feb 12
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
16,404,789
▼ -0.2
|
Maple Leaf Cement / Feb 12
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
16,387,504
▲ 0.98
|
TPL Properties / Feb 12
TPL Properties Limited(TPLP)
|
14,371,330
▼ -0.21
|
Pak Refinery / Feb 12
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
14,108,522
▲ 0.88
Comments