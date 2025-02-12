AIRLINK 190.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-0.58%)
BOP 11.85 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (9.42%)
CNERGY 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
FCCL 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
FFL 14.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.59%)
HUBC 131.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 46.05 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.17%)
OGDC 208.70 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.24%)
PACE 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.12%)
PAEL 40.99 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.16%)
PIAHCLA 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
POWER 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.37%)
PPL 183.50 Increased By ▲ 3.09 (1.71%)
PRL 35.05 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.83%)
PTC 24.47 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.89%)
SEARL 103.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.82%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.44 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.61%)
SYM 18.86 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.5%)
TELE 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
TPLP 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.7%)
TRG 67.20 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.65%)
WAVESAPP 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.76%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
BR100 11,965 Increased By 20.2 (0.17%)
BR30 35,950 Increased By 290.2 (0.81%)
KSE100 113,020 Increased By 9.8 (0.01%)
KSE30 35,332 Decreased By -62.3 (-0.18%)
Feb 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Jordan issues tender to buy up to 120,000 T wheat, traders say

Reuters Published 12 Feb, 2025 01:02pm

HAMBURG: Jordan’s state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy up to 120,000 metric tons of milling wheat, which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Feb. 18.

France raises soft wheat area estimate to 4.57 million hectares

A new announcement had been expected by traders after Jordan made no purchase in its previous tender for 120,000 tons of wheat on Tuesday.

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 50,000- to 60,000-ton consignments.

Possible shipment combinations are between June 1-15, June 16-30, July 1-15 and July 16-31. A separate tender from Jordan for up to 120,000 tons of animal feed barley also closes on Wednesday.

Wheat

Comments

200 characters

Jordan issues tender to buy up to 120,000 T wheat, traders say

Bullish sentiment prevails, KSE-100 gains over 300 points

IMF lauds Pakistan’s economic efforts, says Aurangzeb ahead of upcoming review

Climate financing increase exhorted: PM urges investors to tap green energy openings

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Mari Minerals expands mining portfolio with acquisition in Chagai

PTCL sustains Rs14.4bn in losses in 2024

Public money: ECC directs ministries, divisions to replace insurance with bank guarantee

Trump presses Jordan to take in Palestinians from Gaza; king opposes displacement

Oil prices retreat after report of US crude stockpile rise

Discos’ sell-off: PC inks FASA with A&M-led Consortium

Read more stories