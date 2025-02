DUBAI: India will remain in the sugar export market this year, the country’s joint secretary for sugar and department of food and public distribution, Ashwini Srivastava, said on Wednesday.

India set to allow 1 million tons of sugar exports this year

India last month allowed exports of 1 million metric tons of sugar during the current season to September 2025 to help mills of the world’s second-biggest producer export surplus stocks and prop up local prices.