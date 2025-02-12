AIRLINK 190.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-0.58%)
BOP 11.85 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (9.42%)
CNERGY 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
FCCL 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
FFL 14.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.59%)
HUBC 131.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 46.05 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.17%)
OGDC 208.70 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.24%)
PACE 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.12%)
PAEL 40.99 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.16%)
PIAHCLA 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
POWER 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.37%)
PPL 183.50 Increased By ▲ 3.09 (1.71%)
PRL 35.05 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.83%)
PTC 24.47 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.89%)
SEARL 103.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.82%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.44 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.61%)
SYM 18.86 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.5%)
TELE 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
TPLP 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.7%)
TRG 67.20 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.65%)
WAVESAPP 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.76%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
BR100 11,965 Increased By 20.2 (0.17%)
BR30 35,950 Increased By 290.2 (0.81%)
KSE100 113,020 Increased By 9.8 (0.01%)
KSE30 35,332 Decreased By -62.3 (-0.18%)
Sports

Man City fans’ mocking banner fuelled Real’s Vinicius in 3-2 win

Reuters Published 12 Feb, 2025 12:59pm

Some Manchester City fans took a not-so-subtle dig at Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr during Tuesday’s Champions League playoff game, displaying a banner showing City midfielder Rodri with the Ballon d’Or trophy beside the caption, “Stop crying your heart out.”

But Vinicius, who said he believed his activism against racism led to him not winning the prestigious award last year, used the mocking banner as fuel, helping Jude Bellingham score a late winner as Real clinched a 3-2 victory in the first leg of the tie.

“Yes, I saw it. At times the opposing fans do things which spur me on to put in a great performance. I did that again here tonight and we managed to win the game,” said player-of-the-match Vinicius.

Real had cancelled their plans to attend the Ballon d’Or ceremony in anticipation of Vinicius not winning the men’s award, with several teammates and former Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo saying the Brazil international deserved to win. Vinicius went on to win the FIFA player of the year 2024 award in December.

Manchester City the big spenders in January transfer window

“We have to get back to Madrid and our fans will make it special,” Vinicius said after Tuesday’s win.

“The return leg will be tough but we have to keep this up and defend like we did tonight to ensure another magical night in front of our fans.”

Defending champions Real host City in the second leg game next Wednesday.

FIFA Manchester City

Comments

200 characters

