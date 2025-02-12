AIRLINK 190.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-0.58%)
BOP 11.84 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (9.33%)
CNERGY 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
FCCL 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
FFL 14.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.55%)
HUBC 131.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.16%)
MLCF 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.06%)
OGDC 209.00 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.39%)
PACE 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.12%)
PAEL 40.91 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.96%)
PIAHCLA 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
POWER 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.37%)
PPL 183.50 Increased By ▲ 3.09 (1.71%)
PRL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.98%)
PTC 24.47 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.89%)
SEARL 103.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SSGC 36.45 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.64%)
SYM 18.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.61%)
TELE 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
TPLP 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.78%)
TRG 67.20 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.65%)
WAVESAPP 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.76%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
BR100 11,965 Increased By 20.2 (0.17%)
BR30 35,950 Increased By 290.2 (0.81%)
KSE100 113,023 Increased By 12.2 (0.01%)
KSE30 35,333 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.17%)
Feb 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance PTC (Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd) 24.47 Increased By ▲ 7.89%

PTCL sustains Rs14.4bn in losses in 2024

BR Web Desk Published 12 Feb, 2025 12:41pm

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) registered massive losses to the tune of Rs14.39 billion in 2024.

As per the latest consolidated financial results made available to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday, the company registered a loss of Rs16.73 billion in 2023.

This translates into a loss per share (LPS) of Rs2.82 in 2024, as compared to LPS of Rs3.28 recorded in 2023.

The losses come despite higher revenue and gross profit during the period.

The listed company’s revenue surged over 16% to Rs219.78 billion in 2024, compared to Rs188.67 billion recorded in the prior year.

July-September: PTCL sustains Rs6.3bn in losses

The company’s cost of revenue increased up over 11% to Rs162.38 billion in 2024, compared to Rs145.93 billion in 2023.

Consequently, the gross profit of PTCL jumped by over 34% YoY to Rs57.4 billion in 2024. This translates to a profit margin of 26.1% in 2024, higher than 22.7% in 2023.

During the year, the company saw its operating expenses surge to Rs51.3 billion, up 27% compared to Rs40.5 billion in 2023. Resultantly, PTCL posted an operating profit of Rs6.12 billion, as compared to an operating profit of Rs2.3 billion in 2023.

Meanwhile, the company’s other income declined by over 16%, clocking in at Rs25.6 billion in 2024, compared to Rs30.4 billion in the previous year.

On the other hand, PTCL saw its cost of finance ballooned to Rs52.6 billion in 2024.

As a result, the company posted a loss before tax of Rs20.9 billion in 2024, as compared to Rs22.9 billion in 2023.

Incorporated in Pakistan on December 31, 1995, PTCL provides telecommunication services in Pakistan.

The company owns and operates telecommunication facilities and provides domestic and international telephone services and other communication facilities throughout Pakistan.

ptcl psx companies profit before tax financial statements PSX notice Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited losses

Comments

200 characters

PTCL sustains Rs14.4bn in losses in 2024

Bullish sentiment prevails, KSE-100 gains over 300 points

IMF lauds Pakistan’s economic efforts, says Aurangzeb ahead of upcoming review

Climate financing increase exhorted: PM urges investors to tap green energy openings

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Mari Minerals expands mining portfolio with acquisition in Chagai

Public money: ECC directs ministries, divisions to replace insurance with bank guarantee

Trump presses Jordan to take in Palestinians from Gaza; king opposes displacement

Oil prices retreat after report of US crude stockpile rise

Discos’ sell-off: PC inks FASA with A&M-led Consortium

Read more stories