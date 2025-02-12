AIRLINK 190.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.71%)
World

Russian missile strike kills at least one in Ukraine capital: Kyiv mayor

AFP Published 12 Feb, 2025 11:47am
KYIV: A Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv killed at least one person on Wednesday, the city’s mayor said, after authorities issued a ballistic alert.

“Preliminary, one person was killed”, Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram, adding that at least three others had been wounded.

Two were hospitalised and one was treated at the scene, he said in a later post.

Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine’s presidential office, said earlier that missile and air defence systems around Kyiv were working against incoming ballistic missiles.

Russia and Ukraine trade blame for attack on Kursk school

The attack caused damage and fires in at least four districts of the capital, according to Ukraine’s state emergency services.

Both Russia and Ukraine are vying for advantage on the battlefield ahead of negotiations expected early in US President Donald Trump’s second term.

Russia Russia and Ukraine Russian missile strike Kyiv mayor

