AIRLINK 189.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-1.28%)
BOP 11.91 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (9.97%)
CNERGY 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.78%)
FFL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
FLYNG 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.55%)
HUBC 130.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
MLCF 46.44 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (3.04%)
OGDC 208.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.01%)
PACE 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.93%)
PAEL 40.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.57%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.7%)
PIBTL 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.11%)
POWER 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
PPL 183.20 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (1.55%)
PRL 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.7%)
PTC 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (8.47%)
SEARL 103.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-1.92%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
SYM 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.17%)
TELE 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
TPLP 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.7%)
TRG 67.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.72%)
WAVESAPP 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.4%)
WTL 1.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 11,952 Increased By 7.8 (0.07%)
BR30 35,852 Increased By 192.2 (0.54%)
KSE100 112,925 Decreased By -85.4 (-0.08%)
KSE30 35,311 Decreased By -82.7 (-0.23%)
Feb 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Charith Asalanka century drags Sri Lanka to 214 against Australia in ODI

AFP Published February 12, 2025 Updated February 12, 2025 03:06pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

COLOMBO: Charith Asalanka smashed 127 off 126 balls to drag hosts Sri Lanka to a respectable 214 all out in 46 overs in the first ODI against Australia on Wednesday.

The skipper’s career-best score and fourth ODI century rescued Sri Lanka in Colombo after the rest of the batting lineup crumbled around him, with Dunith Wellalage the next highest scorer on 30.

The top order wilted under a relentless but unfamiliar Australian pace attack, leaving Sri Lanka reeling at 55-5.

Asalanka refused to throw in the towel and was last man out when he was deceived by a cleverly disguised slower delivery from Sean Abbott (3-61).

The packed crowd rose to their feet to see him back to the pavilion while opposite number Steve Smith and wicketkeeper Alex Carey acknowledged his knock with a pat on the back.

Asalanka’s strike rate was just shy of a run-a-ball and included 14 fours and five sixes.

His ninth-wicket stand with Eshan Malinga was a stadium record of 79, even though the tailender made just a solitary run from 26 balls.

Starc pulls out of Champions Trophy, Smith to lead Australia

Fresh from a resounding 2-0 sweep in the Test series, Australia showed no signs of easing up despite missing several key players.

White-ball stalwarts Glenn Maxwell and Travis Head were rested to give other squad members match practice ahead of the Champions Trophy beginning February 19 in Pakistan and Dubai.

Australia’s bid to win the Champions Trophy has been dealt a major setback with their formidable pace attack of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood all ruled out.

Left-arm quick bowler Spencer Johnson (2-44) replaced Starc.

The seam attack was completed by Nathan Ellis and all-rounder Aaron Hardie, with Adam Zampa the specialist spin option.

Sri Lanka did not qualify for the Champions Trophy.

australia Sri Lanka Mitchell Starc Australian cricket Adam Zampa ICC Champions Trophy 2025 australia vs sri lanka Australian Vs Sri Lanka ODI Series

Comments

200 characters

Charith Asalanka century drags Sri Lanka to 214 against Australia in ODI

KSE-100 ends day on a flat note

IMF signals support, says PM as Pakistan pursues cost-cutting

IMF lauds Pakistan’s economic efforts, says Aurangzeb ahead of upcoming review

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Mari Minerals expands mining portfolio with acquisition in Chagai

PM Shehbaz reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to leveraging nuclear technology

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,600 in Pakistan

PTCL sustains Rs14.4bn in losses in 2024

Trump presses Jordan to take in Palestinians from Gaza; king opposes displacement

Public money: ECC directs ministries, divisions to replace insurance with bank guarantee

Read more stories