Charith Asalanka century drags Sri Lanka to 214 against Australia in ODI

COLOMBO: Charith Asalanka smashed 127 off 126 balls to drag hosts Sri Lanka to a respectable 214 all out in 46 overs in the first ODI against Australia on Wednesday.

The skipper’s career-best score and fourth ODI century rescued Sri Lanka in Colombo after the rest of the batting lineup crumbled around him, with Dunith Wellalage the next highest scorer on 30.

The top order wilted under a relentless but unfamiliar Australian pace attack, leaving Sri Lanka reeling at 55-5.

Asalanka refused to throw in the towel and was last man out when he was deceived by a cleverly disguised slower delivery from Sean Abbott (3-61).

The packed crowd rose to their feet to see him back to the pavilion while opposite number Steve Smith and wicketkeeper Alex Carey acknowledged his knock with a pat on the back.

Asalanka’s strike rate was just shy of a run-a-ball and included 14 fours and five sixes.

His ninth-wicket stand with Eshan Malinga was a stadium record of 79, even though the tailender made just a solitary run from 26 balls.

Starc pulls out of Champions Trophy, Smith to lead Australia

Fresh from a resounding 2-0 sweep in the Test series, Australia showed no signs of easing up despite missing several key players.

White-ball stalwarts Glenn Maxwell and Travis Head were rested to give other squad members match practice ahead of the Champions Trophy beginning February 19 in Pakistan and Dubai.

Australia’s bid to win the Champions Trophy has been dealt a major setback with their formidable pace attack of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood all ruled out.

Left-arm quick bowler Spencer Johnson (2-44) replaced Starc.

The seam attack was completed by Nathan Ellis and all-rounder Aaron Hardie, with Adam Zampa the specialist spin option.

Sri Lanka did not qualify for the Champions Trophy.