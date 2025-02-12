Asalanka leads from the front as Sri Lanka upstage weakened Australia

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka led by example and smashed a belligerent hundred to set up a 49-run victory over a depleted Australia in their low-scoring opening one-day international in Colombo on Wednesday.

Australia’s second-string pace attack bowled out Sri Lanka for 214 in 46 overs despite Asalanka’s nearly run-a-ball 127 while coping with cramps following his decision to bat first.

Chasing a modest target, Australia could not recover from a top order meltdown and were all out for 165 in 33.5 overs.

Australia arrived in Sri Lanka without their injured pace duo of captain Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.

Mitchell Starc, their lone frontline quick in the 2-0 test series sweep in Sri Lanka, has withdrawn from the ODI squad for personal reasons and will miss the Champions Trophy, which starts next Wednesday.

Australia did not really miss them though as their fresh new-ball pair of Spencer Johnson (2-44) and Aaron Hardie (2-13) blew away the Sri Lankan top half, reducing the hosts to 55-5 in the 15th over.

Player of the match Asalanka added 67 runs with Dunith Wellalage (30) to prop up Sri Lanka and refused to throw in the towel even though wickets kept tumbling at the other end.

Asalanka developed cramps but took a single off Nathan Ellis to bring up his fourth ODI hundred. The left-hander smacked five sixes and 14 fours before falling in the 46th over to Sean Abbott who was the pick of Australia’s bowlers, claiming 3-61.

With the tourists deciding to rest opener Travis Head after the test series in Sri Lanka, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short walked out to begin the chase but Australia slumped to 31-4 inside 10 overs after Asitha Fernando’s double strike.

Short fell lbw for a two-ball duck to the seamer, who in his next over took a return catch to send back Fraser-McGurk for two. Cooper Connolly perished by fluffing his sweep shot against spinner Maheesh Theekshana (4-40).

Dunith Wellalage struck with his first delivery to take the prized wicket of Steve Smith, who will also lead Australia in the Champions Trophy, for 12.

Marnus Labuschagne (15) did not last long either and Australia slumped to 85-6 when Asalanka dismissed a set Alex Carey (41).

Abbott (20) and Hardie (32) offered some late resistance but it was not enough in the end.

The second and final ODI, also in Colombo, is scheduled for Friday.