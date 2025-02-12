AIRLINK 190.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.78%)
BOP 11.88 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (9.7%)
CNERGY 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
FCCL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
FFL 14.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.59%)
HUBC 131.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 46.05 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.17%)
OGDC 209.00 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.39%)
PACE 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.12%)
PAEL 40.98 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
POWER 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.37%)
PPL 183.75 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (1.85%)
PRL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.56%)
PTC 24.50 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (8.02%)
SEARL 103.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.36%)
SYM 18.86 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.5%)
TELE 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
TPLP 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.7%)
TRG 67.20 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.65%)
WAVESAPP 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
BR100 11,965 Increased By 20.2 (0.17%)
BR30 35,950 Increased By 290.2 (0.81%)
KSE100 113,013 Increased By 2.8 (0%)
KSE30 35,331 Decreased By -63 (-0.18%)
Feb 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Giant schnauzer Monty takes best in show at Westminster Kennel Club

Reuters Published 12 Feb, 2025 11:38am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW YORK: Monty the giant schnauzer won best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show on Tuesday, finally taking the top prize after reaching the final round for the third consecutive year in the most prestigious dog show in the United States.

Monty, a 5-year-old male with an all-black coat, beat out more than 2,500 dogs from all 50 states that traveled to New York City to compete in the 149th annual event.

The winners of each of the 200 competing breeds advance to compete for one of seven group titles, with each group winner moving on to the finals.

Monty had won the working group the previous two years as well but failed to win the big prize until now.

“The puppy did the damn thing,” co-owner Katie Bernardin said through tears in the event televised from Madison Square Garden.

Second place, known as reserve best in show, went to Bourbon, a 9-year-old whippet and winner of the hound group who came out of retirement and claimed the runner-up prize for the third time.

The other finalists were Comet the shih tzu and winner of the toy group; Neal the bichon frisé who took the non-sporting group; Freddie the English springer spaniel and champ of the sporting group; Archer the Skye terrier from the terrier group; and Mercedes the German shepherd of the herding group.

Judge Paula Nykiel, herself a breeder and owner-handler who has bred more than 50 pointer champions, chose best in show after being sequestered from preliminary events in the three-day competition.

Michael Kors’ layered luxury rounds out New York Fashion Week

Judges, looking for each breed’s ideal standard, examine the dogs’ mouths and place their hands over the animals’ bodies, checking for muscle tone before watching the dogs run their paces.

Nykiel had the handlers take their dogs on one last lap at breed-appropriate speed, but not before inviting the handlers to take a deep breath and take in their moment of glory.

Westminster Kennel Club dog show

Comments

200 characters

Giant schnauzer Monty takes best in show at Westminster Kennel Club

Bullish sentiment prevails, KSE-100 gains over 300 points

IMF lauds Pakistan’s economic efforts, says Aurangzeb ahead of upcoming review

Climate financing increase exhorted: PM urges investors to tap green energy openings

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Mari Minerals expands mining portfolio with acquisition in Chagai

PTCL sustains Rs14.4bn in losses in 2024

Public money: ECC directs ministries, divisions to replace insurance with bank guarantee

Trump presses Jordan to take in Palestinians from Gaza; king opposes displacement

Oil prices retreat after report of US crude stockpile rise

Discos’ sell-off: PC inks FASA with A&M-led Consortium

Read more stories