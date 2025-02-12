AIRLINK 191.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.53%)
BOP 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.82%)
CNERGY 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FCCL 38.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.83%)
FFL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
FLYNG 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.67%)
HUBC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.58%)
HUMNL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.41%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
MLCF 45.52 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1%)
OGDC 208.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0%)
PACE 6.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.67%)
PIAHCLA 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
POWER 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
PPL 182.55 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.19%)
PRL 34.93 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.48%)
PTC 24.49 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (7.98%)
SEARL 105.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.31%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.84 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.71%)
SYM 18.94 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.93%)
TELE 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
TPLP 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
TRG 66.61 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
WAVESAPP 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
YOUW 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 11,986 Increased By 41.6 (0.35%)
BR30 35,919 Increased By 259.5 (0.73%)
KSE100 113,262 Increased By 251.9 (0.22%)
KSE30 35,446 Increased By 51.6 (0.15%)
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei rise on tech gains, tariff worries limit gains

Reuters Published 12 Feb, 2025 10:43am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, led by heavyweight technology stocks, but the gains were capped due to persistent worries about the US tariff policy.

The Nikkei rose 0.16% to 38,863.82 by the midday break. It gained as much as 0.78% earlier in the session.

The broader Topix reversed early gains to fall 0.28% to 2,725.45.

“Although Japan is not yet a direct target of the tariff policy of the US, whenever we hear about anything new about this subject, the market becomes nervous,” said Shuutarou Yasuda, a market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory.

“The auto sector is the most sensitive to the tariff issues.”

The US President on Monday raised tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to 25% from the previous 10%, eliminated country exceptions, as well as product-specific exclusions, and promised to announce global reciprocal tariffs within days.

Overnight, the Nasdaq declined, but the Dow Jones Industrial and S&P 500 climbed.

Japan’s stock market was closed on Tuesday for a public holiday.

Among stocks that lifted the benchmark Nikkei, chip-testing equipment maker Advantest rose 2.13% and SoftBank Group gained 2.15%.

Medical services platform operator M3 surged 18% to become the top percentage gainer on the Nikkei.

Cable makers, a gauge for data centre investments, rose on the day, with Fujikura and Furukawa Electric jumping 6% and 4%, respectively.

Japan’s Nikkei tracks Wall Street higher

Auto stocks slipped 1.32%.

The sector declined as Toyota Motor fell 1.47%, Honda Motor shed 1.23% and Nissan Motor slumped 6.8%.

Brokerages lost 2.13% to become the worst performing sector among the 33 sub-indexes.

Of the 225 Nikkei components, 85 stocks rose and 137 fell, while three traded flat.

Japan’s Nikkei share

