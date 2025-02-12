AIRLINK 192.01 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (3.06%)
BOP 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.35%)
CNERGY 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.06%)
FCCL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.57%)
FFL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.61%)
FLYNG 25.21 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.36%)
HUBC 131.93 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.03%)
HUMNL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.44%)
KEL 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
KOSM 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
MLCF 45.07 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.8%)
OGDC 208.19 Increased By ▲ 7.22 (3.59%)
PACE 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.64%)
PAEL 40.52 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.19%)
PIAHCLA 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
PIBTL 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.89%)
POWER 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.22%)
PPL 180.41 Increased By ▲ 8.53 (4.96%)
PRL 34.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.84%)
PTC 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.48%)
SEARL 105.33 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.16%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.22 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.52%)
SYM 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (5.02%)
TELE 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.39%)
TPLP 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.64%)
TRG 66.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.18%)
WAVESAPP 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (6.55%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.96%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.51%)
BR100 11,945 Increased By 207 (1.76%)
BR30 35,660 Increased By 1019 (2.94%)
KSE100 113,010 Increased By 1632.4 (1.47%)
KSE30 35,394 Increased By 596.8 (1.72%)
Feb 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-12

PM in Dubai in an effort to woo investors

APP Published 12 Feb, 2025 06:17am

DUBAI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday met with prominent American entrepreneur and investor Gentry Beach in Dubai to bolster foreign investment.

The meeting, aimed at strengthening economic ties and exploring investment opportunities, highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to becoming a prime destination for global investors, a Prime Minister’s Office news release said.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Pakistan offered vast opportunities for investment across various sectors. He assured that the government was prioritizing measures to facilitate foreign investors and ease of doing business.

“This is the most opportune time for foreign investors to benefit from the investment opportunities available in Pakistan,” the Prime Minister stated.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the positive impact of government policies, including reduced interest rates, which have spurred business growth and created new employment opportunities.

He reiterated the long-standing relationship between Pakistan and the United States, expressing mutual commitment to enhancing trade and investment ties.

Gentry Beach, a well-known figure in the global business community, praised Pakistan’s economic stability under the Prime Minister’s leadership.

Reflecting on his recent visit to Pakistan, Beach commended the government’s investor-friendly policies and expressed keen interest in exploring investment opportunities across multiple sectors. “I am eager to move forward with my investment plans in Pakistan at the earliest,” Beach said during the meeting.

The high-profile meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday met with the UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan wherein they discussed bilateral trade and economic cooperation besides the recent developments in the Middle East.

The meeting was held at Qasr Al Shati here as Prime Minister Shehbaz is on a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates to participate in the World Governments Summit 2025 being held under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’ is held in Dubai.

The UAE President and Abu Dhabi Ruler Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the Prime Minister. Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir was also present in the meeting.

Both leaders discussed ways to deepen cooperation between Pakistan and the UAE and explored opportunities to enhance mutual interests. The talks focused on economic, trade, and development fields, alongside other areas that align with both nations’ visions for sustainable economic growth and prosperity.

The meeting provided an opportunity to address the significance of the World Governments Summit in identifying global trends in governance and presenting actionable strategies to enhance government preparedness in navigating global transformations.

The discussions underscored the importance of leveraging these shifts to accelerate development and build a better future for all.

The two sides also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, with a focus on recent developments in the Middle East. They emphasised the need for intensified international efforts for a comprehensive and lasting peace in Palestine based on the two-state solution to maintain regional security, stability, and peace.

Pakistan Dubai foreign investment investments investors PM Shehbaz Sharif Gentry Beach

Comments

200 characters

PM in Dubai in an effort to woo investors

Public money: ECC directs ministries, divisions to replace insurance with bank guarantee

Discos’ sell-off: PC inks FASA with A&M-led Consortium

Govt securities: SBP streamlines buyback process

Security deposit hike: Nepra comes down heavily on Discos

NA clears bill: Senate panel empowered to raise lawmakers’ salaries

Three NHC independent members: CCoSOEs approves appointment

Tax laws bill: NA panel defers Sec 114C until FBR system overhaul

Karachi’s properties: FBR overhauls valuation criteria

Aga Khan V succeeds father as head of Ismailis

PSMA drawn into talks: Govt acts to stabilise retail prices of sugar

Read more stories