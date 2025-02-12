PM in Dubai in an effort to woo investors

DUBAI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday met with prominent American entrepreneur and investor Gentry Beach in Dubai to bolster foreign investment.

The meeting, aimed at strengthening economic ties and exploring investment opportunities, highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to becoming a prime destination for global investors, a Prime Minister’s Office news release said.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Pakistan offered vast opportunities for investment across various sectors. He assured that the government was prioritizing measures to facilitate foreign investors and ease of doing business.

“This is the most opportune time for foreign investors to benefit from the investment opportunities available in Pakistan,” the Prime Minister stated.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the positive impact of government policies, including reduced interest rates, which have spurred business growth and created new employment opportunities.

He reiterated the long-standing relationship between Pakistan and the United States, expressing mutual commitment to enhancing trade and investment ties.

Gentry Beach, a well-known figure in the global business community, praised Pakistan’s economic stability under the Prime Minister’s leadership.

Reflecting on his recent visit to Pakistan, Beach commended the government’s investor-friendly policies and expressed keen interest in exploring investment opportunities across multiple sectors. “I am eager to move forward with my investment plans in Pakistan at the earliest,” Beach said during the meeting.

The high-profile meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday met with the UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan wherein they discussed bilateral trade and economic cooperation besides the recent developments in the Middle East.

The meeting was held at Qasr Al Shati here as Prime Minister Shehbaz is on a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates to participate in the World Governments Summit 2025 being held under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’ is held in Dubai.

The UAE President and Abu Dhabi Ruler Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the Prime Minister. Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir was also present in the meeting.

Both leaders discussed ways to deepen cooperation between Pakistan and the UAE and explored opportunities to enhance mutual interests. The talks focused on economic, trade, and development fields, alongside other areas that align with both nations’ visions for sustainable economic growth and prosperity.

The meeting provided an opportunity to address the significance of the World Governments Summit in identifying global trends in governance and presenting actionable strategies to enhance government preparedness in navigating global transformations.

The discussions underscored the importance of leveraging these shifts to accelerate development and build a better future for all.

The two sides also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, with a focus on recent developments in the Middle East. They emphasised the need for intensified international efforts for a comprehensive and lasting peace in Palestine based on the two-state solution to maintain regional security, stability, and peace.