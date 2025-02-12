AIRLINK 192.01 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (3.06%)
BOP 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.35%)
CNERGY 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.06%)
FCCL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.57%)
FFL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.61%)
FLYNG 25.21 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.36%)
HUBC 131.93 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.03%)
HUMNL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.44%)
KEL 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
KOSM 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
MLCF 45.07 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.8%)
OGDC 208.19 Increased By ▲ 7.22 (3.59%)
PACE 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.64%)
PAEL 40.52 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.19%)
PIAHCLA 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
PIBTL 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.89%)
POWER 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.22%)
PPL 180.41 Increased By ▲ 8.53 (4.96%)
PRL 34.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.84%)
PTC 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.48%)
SEARL 105.33 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.16%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.22 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.52%)
SYM 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (5.02%)
TELE 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.39%)
TPLP 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.64%)
TRG 66.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.18%)
WAVESAPP 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (6.55%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.96%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.51%)
BR100 11,945 Increased By 207 (1.76%)
BR30 35,660 Increased By 1019 (2.94%)
KSE100 113,010 Increased By 1632.4 (1.47%)
KSE30 35,394 Increased By 596.8 (1.72%)
Feb 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-02-12

Karachi’s properties: FBR overhauls valuation criteria

Sohail Sarfraz Published 12 Feb, 2025 06:17am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has revised criteria for calculation of values of commercial properties, buildup industrial properties, built-up properties, amenity plots, high-rise buildings and residential buildings in Karachi.

The FBR has issued S.R.O. 144(I)/2025 to amend S.R.O.1724(l)/2024 here on Tuesday to clarify valuation related issues. The issues were raised by tax experts and the real estate sector in Karachi.

The same valuation tables of S.R.O.1724(l)/2024 would remain intact but the procedure for calculation of values has been clarified for different categories of properties. According to the notification, (a) values in the Table are in rupees.

Immovable properties in Karachi: No cut in values offered in new valuation table

(b) Value is per square foot of the covered area of the ground floor plus covered area for the additional floors.

© Values for the amenity plots shall be 50% of the residential plots of the respective area.

(d) Commercial property built up value is per square foot of the covered area of the ground floor plus covered area of the additional floors. If any.

€ Buildup industrial property value is per square foot of the entire plot area plus covered area of the plot per square foot.

(f) Value in respect of a residential building consisting of more than one storey shall be increased by 25% for each additional storey i.e. value of each storey other than

Ground floor shall be calculated @25 percent of the value of the ground floor.

(g) A property which does not appear to fall in any of the categories shown in the property valuation table shall be deemed to fall in the adjacent highest property.

(h) Whether the land has been granted for more than one purpose viz. residential, commercial and industrial, the valuation in such a case shall be the mean/average prescribed rate.

(i) A flat means the covered residential tenement having separate property unit number/sub-property unit number.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Karachi FBR property tax commercial properties Karachi properties property valuations

Comments

200 characters

Karachi’s properties: FBR overhauls valuation criteria

Public money: ECC directs ministries, divisions to replace insurance with bank guarantee

Discos’ sell-off: PC inks FASA with A&M-led Consortium

Govt securities: SBP streamlines buyback process

Security deposit hike: Nepra comes down heavily on Discos

NA clears bill: Senate panel empowered to raise lawmakers’ salaries

Three NHC independent members: CCoSOEs approves appointment

Tax laws bill: NA panel defers Sec 114C until FBR system overhaul

Aga Khan V succeeds father as head of Ismailis

PSMA drawn into talks: Govt acts to stabilise retail prices of sugar

Read more stories