Many customs agents: SHC suspends orders revoking licences

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has suspended orders that had revoked multiple customs agents’ licenses, ruling that the original suspension was implemented without proper justification or due process.

The court while hearing six connected petitions (C.P. No. D-466 of 2025 and C.P. Nos. 517, 518, 519, 536 & 537 of 2025) found that the Collectorate of Customs Appraisement had failed to provide reasons for the immediate suspension of the licenses through its circular dated February 1, 2025.

The court rejected the customs authorities’ defense that the suspension orders were processed through a computer system, stating that electronic processing “does not absolve the Respondents from following the law, rules and the precedents of the Courts.”

In its ruling, the court emphasised that while Rule 102 (4) of Customs Rules 2001 allows for immediate license suspension in emergency situations, such power should be exercised: Sparingly and only in extreme circumstances; With clear written reasoning; Following principles of natural justice; With prompt notification to affected parties; and followed by swift completion of subsequent proceedings

The court found the allegations against the agents, based primarily on WhatsApp messages exchanged with a Customs Appraiser through an outsider to be “vague” and insufficient to justify immediate suspension.

While allowing the petitions, the court directed the customs agents to respond to show-cause notices already issued and ordered the Licensing Authority to conduct hearings and pass appropriate orders in accordance with the law. The court preserved the petitioners’ right to seek further legal remedies if needed.

In response to the court order, Saifullah Khan Chairman All Pakistan Customs Agents Association (APCAA) said that the court order has validated APCAA’s stance that the suspension of licenses was not legally justified. “We have discussed it with customs authorities during every meeting held on this issue but they didn’t bother now the court order has proved us right.”

