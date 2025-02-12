AIRLINK 192.01 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (3.06%)
BOP 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.35%)
CNERGY 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.06%)
FCCL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.57%)
FFL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.61%)
FLYNG 25.21 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.36%)
HUBC 131.93 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.03%)
HUMNL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.44%)
KEL 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
KOSM 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
MLCF 45.07 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.8%)
OGDC 208.19 Increased By ▲ 7.22 (3.59%)
PACE 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.64%)
PAEL 40.52 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.19%)
PIAHCLA 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
PIBTL 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.89%)
POWER 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.22%)
PPL 180.41 Increased By ▲ 8.53 (4.96%)
PRL 34.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.84%)
PTC 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.48%)
SEARL 105.33 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.16%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.22 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.52%)
SYM 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (5.02%)
TELE 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.39%)
TPLP 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.64%)
TRG 66.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.18%)
WAVESAPP 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (6.55%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.96%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.51%)
BR100 11,945 Increased By 207 (1.76%)
BR30 35,660 Increased By 1019 (2.94%)
KSE100 113,010 Increased By 1632.4 (1.47%)
KSE30 35,394 Increased By 596.8 (1.72%)
Feb 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-12

Many customs agents: SHC suspends orders revoking licences

Recorder Report Published 12 Feb, 2025 06:17am

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has suspended orders that had revoked multiple customs agents’ licenses, ruling that the original suspension was implemented without proper justification or due process.

The court while hearing six connected petitions (C.P. No. D-466 of 2025 and C.P. Nos. 517, 518, 519, 536 & 537 of 2025) found that the Collectorate of Customs Appraisement had failed to provide reasons for the immediate suspension of the licenses through its circular dated February 1, 2025.

The court rejected the customs authorities’ defense that the suspension orders were processed through a computer system, stating that electronic processing “does not absolve the Respondents from following the law, rules and the precedents of the Courts.”

In its ruling, the court emphasised that while Rule 102 (4) of Customs Rules 2001 allows for immediate license suspension in emergency situations, such power should be exercised: Sparingly and only in extreme circumstances; With clear written reasoning; Following principles of natural justice; With prompt notification to affected parties; and followed by swift completion of subsequent proceedings

The court found the allegations against the agents, based primarily on WhatsApp messages exchanged with a Customs Appraiser through an outsider to be “vague” and insufficient to justify immediate suspension.

While allowing the petitions, the court directed the customs agents to respond to show-cause notices already issued and ordered the Licensing Authority to conduct hearings and pass appropriate orders in accordance with the law. The court preserved the petitioners’ right to seek further legal remedies if needed.

In response to the court order, Saifullah Khan Chairman All Pakistan Customs Agents Association (APCAA) said that the court order has validated APCAA’s stance that the suspension of licenses was not legally justified. “We have discussed it with customs authorities during every meeting held on this issue but they didn’t bother now the court order has proved us right.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SHC customs Sindh High Court APCAA Customs agents pilots licences

Comments

200 characters

Many customs agents: SHC suspends orders revoking licences

Public money: ECC directs ministries, divisions to replace insurance with bank guarantee

Discos’ sell-off: PC inks FASA with A&M-led Consortium

Govt securities: SBP streamlines buyback process

Security deposit hike: Nepra comes down heavily on Discos

NA clears bill: Senate panel empowered to raise lawmakers’ salaries

Three NHC independent members: CCoSOEs approves appointment

Tax laws bill: NA panel defers Sec 114C until FBR system overhaul

Karachi’s properties: FBR overhauls valuation criteria

Aga Khan V succeeds father as head of Ismailis

PSMA drawn into talks: Govt acts to stabilise retail prices of sugar

Read more stories