Erdogan due today

Naveed Siddiqui Published 12 Feb, 2025 06:17am

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office said that President of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be visiting Pakistan from 12-13 February 2025 on the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

President Erdogan will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers and senior officials, as well as corporate leaders and businessmen, the FO spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Turkiye president will reach Pakistan today (Wednesday) after culmination of his official visit to Malaysia and Indonesia.

President Asif Ali Zardari had a cordial meeting with his Turkish counterpart on Sunday at Istanbul airport, on his way to Portugal to condole the sudden demise of Prince Karim Agha Khan.

During the visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Erdogan will co-chair the 7th Session of the Pakistan-Turkiye High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC).

At the conclusion of the session, a joint declaration and a number of important agreements/MoUs are expected to be signed. The two leaders will also address a joint press stakeout.

President Erdogan will also have bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari. Together with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he will address the Pakistan-Turkiye Business and Investment Forum, bringing together leading investors, companies and business people from both sides.

The High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) is the highest level decision-making forum, providing strategic direction to further strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries.

There are a number of Joint Standing Committees (JSCs) under the HLSCC, covering sectors including trade, investment, banking, finance, culture, tourism, energy, defence, agriculture, transport, communication, IT, health, science and technology and education.

