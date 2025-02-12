AIRLINK 192.01 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (3.06%)
Feb 12, 2025
2025-02-12

Ogra takes action against mixing of CO2, other irregularities

Published 12 Feb, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has taken serious note of the illegal decanting, theft of gas and mixing of carbon dioxide (CO2) with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and other safety standard issues and routed its teams to visit the identified areas and take appropriate action as per rules/ regulations.

CO2 mixing with LPG has been traced in various locations of Sindh province, especially at Khairpur Mirus, Ghotki, Pano Aqil and Ranipur; and manufacturing of substandard cylinders has been traced in the different locations of Gujranwala.

The teams were also routed to visit Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan, where fire erupted in LPG plants causing huge losses to exchequer and public lives.

The OGRA LPG and Enforcement teams in coordination with local administrates have raided four sites in Sindh and discovered illegal mixing of C02 with LPG and sealed all the sites immediately, and lodged FIRs against the concerned individuals.

The teams have also prepared reports on the negligence of local handlers causing blasts in Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan and have sealed three illegal manufacturing sites of sub-standard LPG cylinders in Gujranwala.

The OGRA’s LPG and Enforcement team visited the LPG sites at Thehri Pass Khairpur, Shah Hussain Bypass Khairpur, National Highway Ranipur, and spotted an illegal site at Ghotki where theft of gas, illegal decanting and mixing of C02 was being done. The sites have been sealed and FIRs have been registered.

The illegal manufacturing sites at Gujranwala were also apprehended and FIRs have been registered against the culprits.

The OGRA has decided to exhaust all legal options to eliminate these illegal activities and has written letters to chief secretaries, commissioner of Sukkur and the Custom Collectorate, urging them to ensure safety at the local level by curtailing the illegal sale of LPG in the area.

The LPG is highly flammable, and the mixing of CO2 poses fatal risks, including adverse environmental impacts.

CO2 has higher pressure than LPG, which can cause serious safety concerns as equipment calibrated for LPG may not function properly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

