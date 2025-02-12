Kati, Stevta agree to develop skilled workforce

KARACHI: The Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) and the Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA) have agreed to enhance collaboration to develop a skilled workforce in partnership with the industrial sector.

Special Assistant to CM Sindh, STEVTA Chairman Junaid Buland announced plans to shut down 350 non-functional institutions while working with industries to provide vocational training and employment opportunities for youth.

Speaking at a meeting with industrialists during his visit to KATI, Junaid Buland stated that out of 660 private educational institutions operating in Sindh, 350 are inactive or non-functional and will be shut down.

Currently, 258 institutions operate under STEVTA’s supervision, with plans to establish 30 more.

By fostering cooperation with KATI, STEVTA aims to provide professional training and job opportunities to young people.

The event was attended by KATI President Junaid Naqi, Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, and KATI Vice President Tariq Hussain, Standing Committee Chairman Saleemuddin, Razzak Hashim Paracha, senior STEVTA officials, and a large number of industrialists.

Junaid Buland emphasized STEVTA’s commitment to supporting public-private partnerships and highlighted the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leadership’s directives to take all possible steps for workforce development.

He stressed the need for industry collaboration to ensure that students receive training aligned with industry demands. To achieve this, STEVTA is also working on hiring expert instructors and vocational specialists.

KATI President Junaid Naqi called for a review of the Apprenticeship Act 2023, citing its flawed implementation. He explained that under the law, 10% of the industrial workforce must consist of STEVTA graduates or certified professionals. However, the limited availability of such trained individuals has created difficulties for industries.

He pointed out that Pakistan has no shortage of talent, but outdated curricula and a lack of vocational training opportunities prevent young professionals from meeting industry requirements.

Naqi stressed the need for vocational training institutions to adopt modern, industry-relevant curricula.

He also urged the establishment of training centres under public-private partnerships to ensure better skill development.

Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, addressing the event, emphasized the importance of focusing on three key sectors: health, education, and the economy. He stated that a healthy workforce performs better, education enhances awareness and skill development, and economic strength depends on improvements in both health and education. He emphasized that prioritizing these areas could lead Pakistan toward significant progress.

Standing Committee Chairman Saleemuddin noted that internship opportunities for students in Karachi’s industrial sector are limited. Except for a few major organizations, most students struggle to find placements. He called for a joint strategy between KATI and STEVTA to address this issue. He further highlighted that many young professionals entering the industry lack the experience and technical skills required to operate industrial machinery.

