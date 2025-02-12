ICT police bust gang of robbers, recover looted Rs14.3m

ISLAMABAD: The city police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a gang of robbers and recovered looted Rs14.3 million.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operation Muhammad Shoaib Khan, while addressing a press conference, announced the arrest of a gang of Afghan nationals who have looted Rs14.3 million from a house in Shah Allah Ditta.

The arrested accused were identified as Arbab Munir and Gul Zaman.

Police team also recovered four mobile phones, 16 tola of gold jewellery, a watch, and cash from their possession, he said.

He said police have also arrested the members of the gang consisting of Ghulam Abbas and Muhammad Yaqoob who have snatched cash from a petrol station in the limits of the Industrial Area police station. “Police recovered Rs 1,500,000, motorbike and weapons used during the incident,” he said.

The SSP said Sangjani police team arrested two members of an organised drug-peddler gang, namely, Aymal Khan and Tariq, and recovered two kilogram’s of ice. The Anti-Robbery Unit police team arrested two members of the robber gang, involved in numerous criminal activities in Golra area, he added.

Moreover, he said Khanna Police team arrested two members of the criminal gang namely, Farhan and Saghir Masih, for injuring a university student during a robbery. Police team also recovered a mobile phone and cash worth Rs55,000, he added.

SSP Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan further explained that the complainant, Muhammad Hasnain, had filed a report at the Sabzi Mandi police station that his 4-year-old daughter, Imaan Zehra, was injured and later died after a shooting incident involving accused Sami Khan during a family altercation.

Upon receiving the information, a police team immediately registered a case and swiftly arrested the three accused, including Samandar Khan alias Samiullah Khan, Amir Ahmed, and Kashif, involved in this heinous crime.

The SSP Operations congratulated the police teams for their swift actions in apprehending the criminals and recovering stolen goods.

He also said that children should never be involved in criminal activities, and crimes against children will never be tolerated. He emphasised that issues related to women would be addressed promptly by SP Gul Tareen.

