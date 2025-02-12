AIRLINK 192.01 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (3.06%)
BOP 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.35%)
CNERGY 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.06%)
FCCL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.57%)
FFL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.61%)
FLYNG 25.21 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.36%)
HUBC 131.93 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.03%)
HUMNL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.44%)
KEL 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
KOSM 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
MLCF 45.07 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.8%)
OGDC 208.19 Increased By ▲ 7.22 (3.59%)
PACE 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.64%)
PAEL 40.52 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.19%)
PIAHCLA 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
PIBTL 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.89%)
POWER 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.22%)
PPL 180.41 Increased By ▲ 8.53 (4.96%)
PRL 34.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.84%)
PTC 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.48%)
SEARL 105.33 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.16%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.22 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.52%)
SYM 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (5.02%)
TELE 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.39%)
TPLP 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.64%)
TRG 66.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.18%)
WAVESAPP 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (6.55%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.96%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.51%)
BR100 11,945 Increased By 207 (1.76%)
BR30 35,660 Increased By 1019 (2.94%)
KSE100 113,010 Increased By 1632.4 (1.47%)
KSE30 35,394 Increased By 596.8 (1.72%)
Feb 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-12

ICT police bust gang of robbers, recover looted Rs14.3m

Fazal Sher Published 12 Feb, 2025 06:17am

ISLAMABAD: The city police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a gang of robbers and recovered looted Rs14.3 million.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operation Muhammad Shoaib Khan, while addressing a press conference, announced the arrest of a gang of Afghan nationals who have looted Rs14.3 million from a house in Shah Allah Ditta.

The arrested accused were identified as Arbab Munir and Gul Zaman.

Police team also recovered four mobile phones, 16 tola of gold jewellery, a watch, and cash from their possession, he said.

He said police have also arrested the members of the gang consisting of Ghulam Abbas and Muhammad Yaqoob who have snatched cash from a petrol station in the limits of the Industrial Area police station. “Police recovered Rs 1,500,000, motorbike and weapons used during the incident,” he said.

The SSP said Sangjani police team arrested two members of an organised drug-peddler gang, namely, Aymal Khan and Tariq, and recovered two kilogram’s of ice. The Anti-Robbery Unit police team arrested two members of the robber gang, involved in numerous criminal activities in Golra area, he added.

Moreover, he said Khanna Police team arrested two members of the criminal gang namely, Farhan and Saghir Masih, for injuring a university student during a robbery. Police team also recovered a mobile phone and cash worth Rs55,000, he added.

SSP Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan further explained that the complainant, Muhammad Hasnain, had filed a report at the Sabzi Mandi police station that his 4-year-old daughter, Imaan Zehra, was injured and later died after a shooting incident involving accused Sami Khan during a family altercation.

Upon receiving the information, a police team immediately registered a case and swiftly arrested the three accused, including Samandar Khan alias Samiullah Khan, Amir Ahmed, and Kashif, involved in this heinous crime.

The SSP Operations congratulated the police teams for their swift actions in apprehending the criminals and recovering stolen goods.

He also said that children should never be involved in criminal activities, and crimes against children will never be tolerated. He emphasised that issues related to women would be addressed promptly by SP Gul Tareen.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

crime robbers ICT police

Comments

200 characters

ICT police bust gang of robbers, recover looted Rs14.3m

Public money: ECC directs ministries, divisions to replace insurance with bank guarantee

Discos’ sell-off: PC inks FASA with A&M-led Consortium

Govt securities: SBP streamlines buyback process

Security deposit hike: Nepra comes down heavily on Discos

NA clears bill: Senate panel empowered to raise lawmakers’ salaries

Three NHC independent members: CCoSOEs approves appointment

Tax laws bill: NA panel defers Sec 114C until FBR system overhaul

Karachi’s properties: FBR overhauls valuation criteria

Aga Khan V succeeds father as head of Ismailis

PSMA drawn into talks: Govt acts to stabilise retail prices of sugar

Read more stories