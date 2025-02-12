AIRLINK 192.01 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (3.06%)
BOP 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.35%)
CNERGY 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.06%)
FCCL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.57%)
FFL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.61%)
FLYNG 25.21 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.36%)
HUBC 131.93 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.03%)
HUMNL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.44%)
KEL 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
KOSM 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
MLCF 45.07 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.8%)
OGDC 208.19 Increased By ▲ 7.22 (3.59%)
PACE 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.64%)
PAEL 40.52 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.19%)
PIAHCLA 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
PIBTL 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.89%)
POWER 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.22%)
PPL 180.41 Increased By ▲ 8.53 (4.96%)
PRL 34.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.84%)
PTC 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.48%)
SEARL 105.33 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.16%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.22 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.52%)
SYM 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (5.02%)
TELE 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.39%)
TPLP 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.64%)
TRG 66.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.18%)
WAVESAPP 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (6.55%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.96%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.51%)
BR100 11,945 Increased By 207 (1.76%)
BR30 35,660 Increased By 1019 (2.94%)
KSE100 113,010 Increased By 1632.4 (1.47%)
KSE30 35,394 Increased By 596.8 (1.72%)
Feb 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-12

Ecovis AlSabti hosts its Annual Appraisal and Awards Day

Recorder Report Published 12 Feb, 2025 07:30am

ISLAMABAD: Saad Saleh Al-Sabti and Partners Co. Chartered Accountants and Auditors, known as Ecovis AlSabti, a leading accounting, risk and cyber security consulting firm based in Riyadh, hosted its Annual Appraisal and Awards Day to celebrate $50 million in revenues in the last 5 years.

The awards ceremony began with a welcoming speech from Muhammad Ghazali Aqeeq, Managing Director at Ecovis AlSabti as he welcomed the esteemed guests from leading organizations in Saudi Arabia. He highlights the firm’s remarkable growth to $50 million over the past five years and an expansion of the team to 300 members in the Kingdom along with offices in Jeddah, Al Khobar, Bahrain and Dubai.

Ahmed Farooq, Ambassador of Pakistan in Saudi Arabia, addressed the historic event to commemorate the milestone in Saudi Arabia’s services economy. He emphasized the vital role of Pakistani talent in driving the economic growth of the Kingdom during his address.

The ceremony proceeded with the presentation of appraisal and award certificates by Khaled Al-Sabti, Managing Partner and senior management of the company; including, Noman Khan, Bipin Nair and Shinu Thankachan.

In his closing remarks, Saad Al-Sabti expressed heartfelt gratitude to all team members for their hard work and dedication, emphasizing the importance of delivering high-quality services and ensuring client satisfaction.

It is pertinent to note that Saad Al-Sabti has heavily invested into IT sector of Pakistan and other countries as well; whereas, special investment facilitation council (SIFC) of Pakistan has valued his investments, equity stakes, joint ventures and human resource development endeavours as an example of strengthening economic bonds between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The guests acknowledged the contribution of Pakistan’s skilled IT and finance consulting professionals in the growth of Kingdom’s corporate sector. Pakistan’s qualified IT and Finance professionals’ contribution to Saudi Arabia are also increasing and more than a 100 Pakistani professionals are working for Ecovis AlSabti alone – and, the company is a member of Ecovis International; which operates in 90 countries.

Ecovis AlSabti has a strong tradition of hosting “Annual Appraisal and Awards Day” events to recognize its most valuable asset—its team. The firm is committed to continuing this practice to reward and celebrate the achievements of its members alongside the company’s growth.

As a member of Ecovis International, a leading global consulting firm with roots in Continental Europe, Ecovis Al-Sabti remains committed to excellence in its services and contributions to the industry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Ecovis AlSabti Partners Co. Annual Appraisal and Awards Day

Comments

200 characters

Ecovis AlSabti hosts its Annual Appraisal and Awards Day

Public money: ECC directs ministries, divisions to replace insurance with bank guarantee

Discos’ sell-off: PC inks FASA with A&M-led Consortium

Govt securities: SBP streamlines buyback process

Security deposit hike: Nepra comes down heavily on Discos

NA clears bill: Senate panel empowered to raise lawmakers’ salaries

Three NHC independent members: CCoSOEs approves appointment

Tax laws bill: NA panel defers Sec 114C until FBR system overhaul

Karachi’s properties: FBR overhauls valuation criteria

Aga Khan V succeeds father as head of Ismailis

PSMA drawn into talks: Govt acts to stabilise retail prices of sugar

Read more stories