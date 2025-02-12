EDB, NUST hold seminar: Call for early adoption of industry 4.0 technologies

ISLAMABAD: Speakers at a seminar, Tuesday, while stressing the need for achieving sustainable economic growth, have called for immediate adoption of industry 4.0 technologies by improving resource efficiency and reducing waste.

Speaking at a seminar jointly organised by the Engineering Development Board (EDB) and the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) titled, “Implementation of Industry 4.0 and Process Automation for the Engineering Industry”, they said that Pakistan has to promote the use of industry 4.0 technologies which include the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Big Data.

The seminar emphasised the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies, including IoT, AI, Robotics, Big Data Analytics, and Cyber-Physical Systems, to enhance industrial efficiency and global competitiveness. The Pro-Rector (RIC), NUST, highlighted academia’s role in fostering research and innovation.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain inaugurated the seminar and stressed the need for automation and smart manufacturing to drive industrial growth. The Chief Executive Officer, EDB, underscored Industry 4.0’s role in enhancing competitiveness and the urgency of adopting digital transformation strategies.

Experts from the government, academia, and industry engaged in discussions on policy frameworks and digital adoption strategies. The EDB reaffirmed its commitment to advancing Pakistan’s engineering sector by bridging the gap between industry and technology adoption.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said the successful establishment of a strong linkage between academia and industry was a hallmark of the PML-N government. He stressed an urgent need to keep pace with the 4th Industrial Revolution and highlighted that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had established several national centres during its 2013-2018 tenure.

“These are not merely research centres; rather, they are an industry-driven programme designed to support the launch of start-ups in collaboration with labs established in various universities,” he explained.

Iqbal said the PML-N government established the National Centre for Excellence in Big Data and Cloud Computing, as well as National Centres for AI, Cyber Security, Applied Mathematics, Satellite Technology and Geographic Information Systems (GIS), each of which was linked laboratories from 8-10 universities.

He also referred to the collapse of the national economy when the PML-N returned to power in 2022 after the failed government of PTI. In April of that year, the Ministry of Finance revealed its inability to release funds for the final quarter of the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), he added.

However, the minister said that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the PML-N government had introduced prudent policies that were now yielding positive economic results. “We avoided an external default by sacrificing our political capital; today, Pakistan’s economy is turning around after this sacrifice,” he added.

The minister underscored the need for peace, political stability, 10-year continuity in policies and a consistent reform agenda to achieve national development and prosperity, pointing out that no country in the world has reached the status of a developed nation without adhering to these four fundamental elements.

Engineer Khuda Bukhsh, (CEO EDB), acknowledged participants’ contributions.

Attendees also visited the National Science and Technology Park (NSTP) for insights into ongoing research and innovation projects.

CEO-EDB informed that similar events will also be organised in the mega industrial hubs of the country to bring the industry in close contact with academia.

The event brought together government officials, industry leaders, policymakers, and academia to discuss the future of Pakistan’s industrial transformation through digitalisation and automation.

