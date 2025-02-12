Businessmen urged to work on introducing bus services through PPP

KARACHI: Law Enforcement Agencies (LAEs) will not allow citizens to set afire heavy vehicles unlawfully, but they will protect the property of the people, including goods carriers, water tankers, and intercity buses.

This was stated by Additional IG Karachi Police Jawed Alam Odho while addressing the business community at the Federal B Area Association of Trade and Industries (FBATI) on Tuesday.

Additional IGP Karachi said heavy vehicles could not be banned in the city but the risks of accidents could be mitigated through traffic management to prevent losses of precious lives.

He said the business community should play its part in resolving the prevailing issues of road accidents and work on introducing bus services through public and private partnerships. Over 6.5 million vehicles are moving in Karachi every day out of which 4.2 million are two-wheelers.

He pointed out that traffic management will not only reduce the accidents in Karachi but it will also control street crimes in different localities. The safe city project will improve the surveillance and traffic management of the city as it extends its scope to add private CCTV cameras in its network, the AIG Karachi Police added.

President FBATI Shaikh Muhammad Tehseen reiterated the business community extends its support to the police department in curbing crimes and road accidents. He requested the police department to remove the encroachment in industrial areas to improve the flow of traffic within the city for preventing road accidents.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025