AIRLINK 192.01 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (3.06%)
BOP 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.35%)
CNERGY 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.06%)
FCCL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.57%)
FFL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.61%)
FLYNG 25.21 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.36%)
HUBC 131.93 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.03%)
HUMNL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.44%)
KEL 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
KOSM 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
MLCF 45.07 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.8%)
OGDC 208.19 Increased By ▲ 7.22 (3.59%)
PACE 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.64%)
PAEL 40.52 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.19%)
PIAHCLA 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
PIBTL 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.89%)
POWER 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.22%)
PPL 180.41 Increased By ▲ 8.53 (4.96%)
PRL 34.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.84%)
PTC 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.48%)
SEARL 105.33 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.16%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.22 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.52%)
SYM 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (5.02%)
TELE 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.39%)
TPLP 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.64%)
TRG 66.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.18%)
WAVESAPP 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (6.55%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.96%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.51%)
BR100 11,945 Increased By 207 (1.76%)
BR30 35,660 Increased By 1019 (2.94%)
KSE100 113,010 Increased By 1632.4 (1.47%)
KSE30 35,394 Increased By 596.8 (1.72%)
Feb 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-12

BD High Commissioner meets PNSC Chairman

Press Release Published 12 Feb, 2025 06:17am

KARACHI: In a significant move towards strengthening bilateral relations, Md. Iqbal Hussain Khan, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan along with SM Mahbubul Alam Deputy High Commissioner called on Sultan Ahmed Chawla, Chairman of Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) to discuss avenues for enhanced maritime cooperation between the two brotherly nations.

In the meeting, the High Commissioner paid tribute to the Chairman PNSC and thanked him for his work in fulfilling the agreement that was reached between TCP and DG Food Bangladesh on January 14 by transporting 26,000 tons of rice by sea on PNSC’s vessel MV Sibi.

During the meeting, both dignitaries emphasized the deep-rooted historical and cultural ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh and expressed their commitment to furthering economic collaboration.

A key outcome of the discussion was the decision to initiate passenger and cargo services between the two countries, facilitating smoother travel and boosting people-to-people connectivity in trade industry and ship agency matters.

Speaking on the occasion, Md. Iqbal Hussain Khan expressed optimism about the positive impact of these developments, noting that enhanced maritime connectivity will further strengthen bilateral trade and diplomatic relations.

Sultan Ahmed Chawla reaffirmed PNSC’s commitment to supporting regional trade initiatives and emphasized the corporation’s readiness to facilitate seamless logistics between the two countries. PNSC Board of Directors is also keen to enhance business opportunities under the guidance of Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

The meeting concluded with both sides reiterating their dedication to exploring new opportunities for collaboration in the maritime sector, aiming for a prosperous future for Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Khurrum Mirza ED (SP&PL), Captain Asim Iqbal GM (Commercial) and Muhammad Javid, Secretary PNSC also attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Bangladesh PNSC Pakistan and Bangladesh High Commissioner of Bangladesh SM Mahbubul Alam Sultan Ahmed Chawla

Comments

200 characters

BD High Commissioner meets PNSC Chairman

Public money: ECC directs ministries, divisions to replace insurance with bank guarantee

Discos’ sell-off: PC inks FASA with A&M-led Consortium

Govt securities: SBP streamlines buyback process

Security deposit hike: Nepra comes down heavily on Discos

NA clears bill: Senate panel empowered to raise lawmakers’ salaries

Three NHC independent members: CCoSOEs approves appointment

Tax laws bill: NA panel defers Sec 114C until FBR system overhaul

Karachi’s properties: FBR overhauls valuation criteria

Aga Khan V succeeds father as head of Ismailis

PSMA drawn into talks: Govt acts to stabilise retail prices of sugar

Read more stories