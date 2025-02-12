BD High Commissioner meets PNSC Chairman

KARACHI: In a significant move towards strengthening bilateral relations, Md. Iqbal Hussain Khan, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan along with SM Mahbubul Alam Deputy High Commissioner called on Sultan Ahmed Chawla, Chairman of Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) to discuss avenues for enhanced maritime cooperation between the two brotherly nations.

In the meeting, the High Commissioner paid tribute to the Chairman PNSC and thanked him for his work in fulfilling the agreement that was reached between TCP and DG Food Bangladesh on January 14 by transporting 26,000 tons of rice by sea on PNSC’s vessel MV Sibi.

During the meeting, both dignitaries emphasized the deep-rooted historical and cultural ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh and expressed their commitment to furthering economic collaboration.

A key outcome of the discussion was the decision to initiate passenger and cargo services between the two countries, facilitating smoother travel and boosting people-to-people connectivity in trade industry and ship agency matters.

Speaking on the occasion, Md. Iqbal Hussain Khan expressed optimism about the positive impact of these developments, noting that enhanced maritime connectivity will further strengthen bilateral trade and diplomatic relations.

Sultan Ahmed Chawla reaffirmed PNSC’s commitment to supporting regional trade initiatives and emphasized the corporation’s readiness to facilitate seamless logistics between the two countries. PNSC Board of Directors is also keen to enhance business opportunities under the guidance of Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

The meeting concluded with both sides reiterating their dedication to exploring new opportunities for collaboration in the maritime sector, aiming for a prosperous future for Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Khurrum Mirza ED (SP&PL), Captain Asim Iqbal GM (Commercial) and Muhammad Javid, Secretary PNSC also attended the meeting.

